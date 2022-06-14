THE MUSIC OF CREAM On Sale Now At Pantages Theatre

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that The Music of Cream will visit the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every super group to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

This unique project began in 2017 with a handful of concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'The Cream' in Australia and New Zealand. Such was the response, the show was thereafter seen hundreds of times, by tens of thousands of fans, across North America and the U.K, many selling out!

For 2022 and beyond, The Music of Cream hit the road with a new show honoring the original band's landmark recording of Disraeli Gears. Concerts will feature the album performed in its entirety during the first set, followed by a second with the hits and rarities from Eric Clapton, Blind Faith and Cream.

The Music of Cream continues to feature family members Kofi Baker (son of Ginger) on drums and Will Johns (Clapton's nephew and son of Zeppelin/ Stones engineer Andy) on guitar and vocals. Along with the legendary music, the show features storytelling, photographs and integrated videos, many of which have not been seen before, so that even the most diehard fans are guaranteed a night to remember.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Heart of Hennepin - celebrating 100 years of the Hennepin Theatre District

To honor the centennial, Hennepin Theatre Trust is kicking off a yearlong celebration for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, along with The Hennepin event center and 824 Hennepin, home to the Brave New Workshop comedy theatre. This year-long centennial celebration honors the history of the Hennepin Theatre District and looks ahead to what the future holds for the arts, the Trust and downtown neighbors. HennepinTheatreTrust.org/centennial.