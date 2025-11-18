Stages Theatre Company's ELF THE MUSICAL Begins Performances This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages Theatre Company will present ELF THE MUSICAL JR. from November 21 to December 28, 2025. Directed by Sandy Boren-Barrett, the production will bring the stage adaptation of the New Line Cinema film to Hopkins for a family-focused holiday engagement. Tickets are currently available.

Based on the film written by David Berenbaum, ELF THE MUSICAL JR. features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The story follows Buddy the Elf on his journey from the North Pole to New York City, where he searches for his identity and reconnects with his family. “Elf The Musical JR. is one of those rare stories that captures the pure joy of the holiday season,” said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director of Stages Theatre Company and Director. “Buddy's journey reminds us that there's magic in believing – in each other, in kindness, and in the power of laughter to bring people together.”

The cast will include Miles Alexander, Ford Bradshaw, Zander Brand, Willa Breen, Shana Eisenberg, Henry Halverson, Morgan Houser, Leo Johnston, Lucia Larson, Kira Lee, Takell Lee, Dave Mahler, Airon Manson, Stella Marley, Georgie Mason, Sakhile Mazwi, Maeve McAuliff, Evelyn Monson, Arnie Morrill, Millie O'Brien, Bruce Rowan, Lana Rowan, Luke Rowan, Maddox Tabalba, Brent Teclaw, George Wellens, and Hank Whinnery. The creative team will include Music Director Sarah Hohenstein Burk and Choreographer Krysti Wiita.

Performances are 75 minutes with a brief intermission. Stages Theatre Company will offer a Pay What You Can performance on November 23 at 4 p.m., a Sensory-Friendly Performance on December 6 at 10 a.m., and an ASL-Interpreted Performance on December 14 at 1 p.m. For accessibility inquiries, patrons may contact STC Access Coordinator Rachel Olson at rolson@stagestheatre.org.