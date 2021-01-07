Stages Theatre Company Announces Virtual Field Trips & Residences

Stages Theatre Company knows this time has been incredibly difficult for students & educators everywhere. In an effort to help, the Twin Cities based theatre has curated curriculum that aligns with Minnesota State Arts Standards & Common Core ELA Standards, and put it together with some of our favorite shows from season's past to create an engaging VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP + RESIDENCY for teaches across the country. These unique and fun opportunities to get creative & stay safe during this time are available beginning in January of 2021.

"We are thrilled to continue to provide engaging and meaningful theatre experiences for youth & families into the new year", said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director. "Our VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS & RESIDENCIES are not 'click and watch' experiences, but interactive adventures-allowing you to spend time together, unlocking participation into a journey that's unique to each classroom."

Stage Theatre Company's VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS & RESIDENCIES packages for schools are flexible to the needs of each classroom this winter & spring. Stages Theatre Company can incorporate a live virtual teaching artist, Flip-Grid and video content to fit the structure of your lesson planning.

· THE DOT: Virtual Field Trip Grades K-2 (Beginning January 15, 2021)

· STONE SOUP: Virtual Field Trip Grades 2-3 (Beginning February 16, 2021)

· An Author's Journey: EDWARD TULANE Virtual Field Trip Grades 3-6 (Beginning January 4, 2021)

· CRENSHAW: Virtual Field Trip Grades 3-6 (Beginning February 16, 2021)

To learn more about Stages Theatre Company VIRTUAL FIELD TRIPS & RESIDENCIES opportunities visit: www.stagestheatre.org/classroom or call the box office at (952) 979-1111, option 4.