Skylark to Present Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE

Skylark Opera Theater will begin a five show run of Steven Sondheim's classic revue, "Marry Me A Little" over June 20-23, 2024. This production is the latest offering from Skylark Opera Theatre and presents a number of rarely heard Sondheim pieces, curated from many of his works. The revue focuses on the relationship between two individuals, exploring their feelings as they look for love and stave off loneliness. The show was conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René.

This show presents the journey of individuals that is universal in scope, while it presents an insightful perspective on relationships and the quest for connection. "This is a well-crafted exploration of love and loneliness that is especially relevant in our post-pandemic era," explains Angie Carlson, Board President of Skylark Opera Theatre.

The production is stage directed by Nikki Swoboda, a 20- year veteran of directing and choreographing on Twin Cities' stages. "Marry Me A Little is a sweet Sondheim revue. It's a love story, it explores the idea of love, the idea of loneliness, the idea of connection. I think this show will connect with audiences as they look for their own connections to love, their own interpretations of what love is, what marriage is, " she explained.

The program contains pieces composed for other Sondheim works. Some became part of those works, and some were cut in the end. They have been brought together in this amazing work to tell this story. "Those who know Sondheim, and those who don't, will find something really enjoyable about the evening and the show. People don't need to be familiar with Sondheim's work. I think it is very accessible. It's really like a short beach read that's live," commented James Barnett, Skylark's Artistic Director and Music Director for this production.

Max Wojtanowicz and Bergen Baker star in the production. Both are well-known to Twin Cities theater goers. Wojtanowicz has appeared on many stages in the Twin Cities, most recently in "Art" at the Guthrie and "Falsettos" at Theater Latté Da. He is credited with providing performances with a range of emotions, from comic to subtle, touching to passionate. Baker has been a featured performer with the Minnesota Opera, The Minnesota Orchestra, and many operatic and symphonic companies across the country. She is known for her warmth and humor on stage.

Wojtanowicz shared why he is excited to be a part of the production, "With Sondheim, is every note, and every word and every lyric, and every syllable is so intentional and thought out. He's our modern Shakespeare."

"The Twin Cities is fortunate to have so many world class actors and musicians," said Carlson. "Skylark is proud to showcase these superbly talented individuals." The presentation of this work reflects Skylark's mission to feature great actors and great singers in an intimate setting.

Baker adds, "These pieces tell the arc of a relationship. This production is a great date night. I recommend pairing this evening of theater with a night out at one of the many restaurants that Northeast Minneapolis has to offer. I believe there is something for everyone to love about this show."

"Marry Me A Little" will run June 20-23 at The Crane Theater at 2303 Kennedy Street NE, in Northeast Minneapolis. General admission tickets are available at skylark.booktix.net for $45. Student tickets are available for $25.

Skylark Opera Theatre is a Saint Paul based company presenting opera and musical theater works in a contemporary way to make it accessible to a broad audience. It strives to remove barriers and create experiences enjoyable for new and veteran opera and theater goers.

