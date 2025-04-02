Photos: Children's Theatre Company's FROZEN in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released from Children's Theatre Company's production of Disney's Frozen. The show will run April 15-June 15, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 7pm.

Nominated for three Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” Disney’s Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Lee. CTC’s production of Disney’s Frozen will be directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, with music direction by Denise Prosek and choreography by Rush Benson. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Disney’s Frozen was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Disney’s Frozen sweeps into Minnesota as Children’s Theatre Company premieres its original production of the hit Broadway musical. Sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that’s out of control, weather that’s fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart. Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again? Settle in for some hygge, a little bit of joiking, and a whole lot of letting go!

The cast of Disney’s Frozen features Amelia Barr* as Pabbie/Ensemble, Brody Breen as Ensemble, Amir Byrd as Ensemble, Antonisia (Nisi) Collins as Bulda/Ensemble, Julia Ennen as Anna, Matthew Hall* as Kristoff/Ensemble, Gillian Jackson Han* as Elsa, Dean Holt* as King Agnarr/Weselton/Ensemble, Tyler Susan Jennings as Ensemble, Bradley Johnson as Ensemble/Internal Hans, Oaken, Bishop, Sven, Adam Jones as Sven/Ensemble, Olivia Lampert as Ensemble, Laura Marie as Olaf/Ensemble, Autumn Ness* as Queen Iduna/Ensemble, Sarah Potvin as Ensemble, Kyra Richardson as Ensemble, Janely Rodriguez* as Bulda/Ensemble, Dylan Rugh* as Hans/Ensemble, Jon Schumacher as Ensemble, Reed Sigmund* as Oaken/Bishop/Ensemble, Chloe Sorensen as Young Elsa, Matea Córdova Stuart as Young Anna, Reese Sweeney as Young Elsa, Molly Toutant as Young Anna, Elaina Lee Waggoner as Ensemble, Boomer Xiong as Ensemble, and Mason Yang as Ensemble.

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph

Comments