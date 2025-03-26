Interview: Gillian Jackson Han of DISNEY'S FROZEN at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off a successful run in the first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, Gillian Jackson Han takes on the iconic role of Elsa in Children's Theatre Company's production of Disney's Frozen. BroadwayWorld was lucky enough to chat with Gillian about her experiences and what she hopes to bring to a role that has become truly legendary.

Stepping into the iconic ice slippers of one of the most notable Disney characters, seems like a daunting task. What do you feel is your biggest challenge in embodying her for Twin Cities Audiences?

Anytime you get to perform an iconic role, there are certain expectations audience members may carry into the theater with them. As much as I’d love to, I can never be a cartoon, so all I can do is bring as much love and authenticity to Elsa as possible.

Specifically for the Twin Cities audience, however… I’m not sure they’ll understand the dread of winter! It’s COLD here!!

To go along with that, what elements of yourself have you chosen to bring to your portrayal of Elsa?

I am an over-protective big sister to a fearless little sister. It’s not much of a reach for me, I’m afraid. Beyond that, I very much relate to experiencing daunting and punishing levels of empathy.

You are coming to us shortly after leaving the first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen, what drew you to Minnesota for your next project? Was it the show, the theatre company, the city, or perhaps a mix of them all?

I’ve always wanted to work here! The theatre and arts community is vibrant, and everyone I’ve ever encountered from the Twin Cities is truly lovely. I’m having a wonderful time exploring.

You have had a broad career that has crossed tv/film/theater. What do you think is the biggest piece of advice you can provide to young aspiring actors who have similar aspirations?

Everyone is on their own path. If you want it, stay the course and yours will become clear. And always lead with kindness.

Who is/are the mentor(s) that helped the most in helping you to become the performer that you are today?

I have been lucky enough to be taught by some truly exceptional educators and mentors in my life. But I will use this opportunity to shout out two of my voice teachers, Rolando Sanz (of Young Artists of America in DC) and Richard Lissemore. They continue to inspire and support me through my professional career in ways they may not even realize.

Fun question(s): What is your favorite spring/summer time activity?

Really any outdoor adventures bring me joy. For many years I was a competitive golfer, so I’m looking forward to hittin’ the links out here when it gets nice. Course suggestions welcome! Instagram: @with_a_gee

If you are attending a bbq, what are your go to staple foods that need to be there?

I love potatoes. A good potato salad is a barbecue essential every time.

Make sure to catch Gillian and the rest of the mesmerizing cast this summer. Frozen runs April 15-June 15, 2025 at Children's Theatre Company.

