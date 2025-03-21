Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Murder, mayhem, mania, and melodramatics. These words usually only point in One Direction, Agatha Christie. True to form, her iconic murder mystery play, The Mousetrap, includes all of these things and more. Placed in the very capable hands of the Guthrie Theater’s team, The Mousetrap has come to life in a devilishly delightful production.

When a snowstorm befalls a newly opened guest house in the countryside just outside London, the proprietor’s and their guests are stuck indoors with only the few offered amenities to keep them occupied. Shortly afterwards, the phone rings to inform the guests that a Sergeant will be arriving to discuss an important manner that pertains to everyone present. Armed with pair of skis, a flashlight, and a series of questions, he descends on the unsuspecting guests with vigor and enthusiasm. As his questions begin to get more personal, unrest begins to settle in among the tenants, putting into motion a plot to uncover if anyone has answers surrounding a recent murder and if so, are any of them safe from the killer’s wrath if they decide to strike again.

In it’s thrilling first act, the audience is introduced to the colorful cast of characters who range from the blissful young aspiring architect who has an affinity for nurses rhymes to a very stiff and particular woman of a certain age to the fashionable and yet oddly mysterious socialite.

Within Christie’s brilliant script, she seems to have included an unnamed character - the audience. As the characters of the piece are stuck within the confines of the walls of Monkswell Manor, the audience is allowed to play along as an external character. There is no better proof of this than when the lights rise during intermission, sending the audience into a tizzy of conversation and questions. “Who could the killer be?” “What do you think is the motive?” “Did you notice when…?”. There was almost no other conversation being had for the majority of the intermission, even up until when the lights dimmed for the heart pounding conclusion.

It is a true testament to the author’s credit that the audience responds so strongly throughout the piece. While Ms. Christie is no longer with us, her brilliantly crafted story lives on and for good reason. No one does murder mysteries like her and this is no exception. Originally opening in London’s West End in 1952, it currently stands as the longest running play in the world. In a historic moment, it reached it’s 30,000th performance on March 19, 2025.

Drawing from the text and bringing these fascinating characters to life are a cast that is second to none. It would be extremely difficult to pinpoint the strongest or weakest link within the cast because, as individualistic each character is, the strength of the piece lies in the ensemble work.

From Greg Cuellar’s hilariously enchanting (yet at times, manic) Christopher Wren, played with such gusto, to the brash and opinionated Mo Perry’s Mrs. Boyle, who is unafraid to speak her mind, all the way to the charming and swoon worthy Matthew Amendt’s Detective Sergeant Trotter, there isn’t a cast member who doesn’t deliver on all cylinders.

Being set in a lavish manor in the English countryside, set designer Walt Spangler had quite a task ahead of him when needing to construct the interior of Monkswell Manor. In what will almost certainly go down as one of the most stunning sets built for the stage in Guthrie history, Spangler has crafted the main living space with such grandeur, you would assume that it was an actual slice of an ancestral mansion.

The walls painted in a deep blue adorned with a multitude of antlers, including the head of one of the reindeer above a roaring fire in a gorgeous stone fireplace. Two glistening chandeliers hang above the space, suspended from the large oak beams that are so reminiscent of the manors of the old days. It isn’t just a beauty to view, it also provides a sense of comfort and warmth, perfect to lure the characters and audience into a false sense of security before the mayhem unfolds.

In traditional fashion of The Mousetrap, the audience is asked to not reveal or discuss the plot outside of the theater, as to keep the magic and mystery alive. Having never had the ending revealed to myself prior to seeing the production, it is inspiring that people have respected that request, even after all of these years.

So if you think you are a master sleuth, or you are just looking for a thoroughly enjoyable night at the theater, it is high time that you get to the Guthrie for their spectacular production that is sure to shock and amaze you.

