Jamie Monahan Hosts Two Events About The Future Of Intimacy On Stage & Screen

Award-winning filmmaker, director, actress, and intimacy professional Jamie Monahan is set to lead two events in April 2025, providing invaluable insights into intimacy directing, intimacy coordinating, and the rapidly growing field of vertical storytelling. These sessions are designed for actors, directors, choreographers, and industry creatives looking to enhance their understanding of intimacy in performance and the value of hiring intimacy professionals.

"Intro to Intimacy Directing"

Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 6:00-7:30 PM | Theatre in the Round

Jamie Monahan will lead this interactive workshop at Theatre in the Round, designed for theatre professionals seeking to learn more about intimacy directing. Covering essential topics such as communication techniques, consent, and collaboration, this session will empower participants to create a confident, consent-forward work environment. Attendees will also learn how to work with an intimacy director, when to hire one, as well as where to find qualified professionals.

This pay-what-you-can workshop ($15-$50) includes both lecture-based learning and optional movement exercises. Participants must be 16+ to attend. Those experiencing financial barriers can contact admin@theatreintheround.org for assistance. For more information, visit Theatre in the Round.

"The Rise of Vertical Intimacy"

Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 1:45-2:45 PM | IDC's Intimacy Professional Summit

As part of IDC's inaugural Intimacy Professional Summit, Jamie Monahan will present an in-depth look at the evolution of vertical storytelling and how it's reshaping the way audiences engage with content. With platforms like ReelShort, and ShortMax leading the charge, vertically shot films are becoming an innovative storytelling medium.

Drawing from her experience as an intimacy coordinator for vertical mobisodes (mobile episodes), Monahan will explore the storytelling techniques that define this emerging genre, as well as the distinct challenges and creative opportunities involved in choreographing intimacy within the vertical format. Attendees will gain behind-the-scenes insights into the world of vertical filmmaking and discover how this New Medium is changing how we experience and choreograph stories designed for the palm of your hand.

For more information and to register for the summit, visit IDC's Intimacy Professional Summit.

