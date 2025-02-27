SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes To Chaska High School Theatre In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chaska Valley Family Theatre will present Something Rotten! directed by Bryn Tanner, music direction by Sean Barker and choreographed by Kate McCall,

Something Rotten! features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten! was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick (Tim Gravely) and Nigel (Mike Tober) Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star, "The Bard"-none other than William Shakespeare (Justin Winterhalter). When a quirky soothsayer, Nostradamus (John Siracusa), predicts that the future of theatre will combine singing, dancing, and acting all at once, the brothers embark on a wild quest to create the world's very first musical.

Meanwhile, Bea (Maddie Dinndorf), Nick's fiercely independent wife, refuses to sit on the sidelines, disguising herself to take on jobs no woman is allowed to have. Portia (Madie Froehle), a poetry-loving Puritan, finds herself torn between her strict upbringing and her growing love for Nigel.

Opening on March 28th and playing through April 6th at the Chaska High School Theatre,

