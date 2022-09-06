SHE LOVES ME Opens This Month at 4 Community Theatre

Join 4 Community Theatre at Rockford High School Auditorium September 16-25 for She Loves Me! The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film You've Got Mail starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

4 Community Theatre will have eight shows at Rockford High School Auditorium. Night performances will run September 16-17 and 23-24 at 7:00 PM. Matinees will run September 17-18 and 24-25 at 2:00 PM.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!

She Loves Me is being presented by 4 Community Theatre. 4CT has provided opportunities for community members and families to experience theater together - both on and off the stage - since 1998. Director & Music Director Anna Olson has assembled a talented cast of performers including Jessica Halverson as Amalia, Sean Barker as Georg, Hanna Stegman as Ilona, Michael Wesley as Kodaly, Tom Branham as Maraczek, Joshua Cabrales-Robles as Sipos, Mickey Van Drehle as Arpad, and Mack Armbuster as Head-Waiter. She Loves Me also features choreography by Cindy Novy.

"This is going to be a stunning show! You will be blown away by the sheer vocal and acting talent of this entire cast, from the leads to the ensemble. 4CT picked this show because we wanted a golden age musical that featured strong female leads, and under the direction of Anna Olson, Jessica Halverson and Hanna Stegman deliver powerhouse performances. You may be familiar with the story from the film You've Got Mail, but She Loves Me is definitely worth seeing for its similarities and differences to the film. This production in specific delivers heartfelt, comedic, and beautiful moments that deliver sheer joy. Come to Rockford High School to see a beloved story come to life with a fabulous cast. " said Zachary Hedner, Board Member of 4 Community Theatre.