Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

There’s something timeless about White Christmas — the music, the sentiment, the snow. At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the holiday favorite returns once again, and it’s easy to see why it remains such a beloved tradition. This production isn’t just a show — it’s a tribute, a celebration, and a festive delight all wrapped into one sparkling package.

Running through February 7, 2026, the production brings back nearly the entire cast from last season, along with the original creative team. Under the artistic leadership of Tamara Kangas Erickson, the show is as warm, joyful, and nostalgic as ever.

Based on the beloved 1954 film, White Christmas follows two Army veterans turned entertainers, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who meet a pair of singing sisters and hatch a plan to save their former general’s Vermont inn with — what else? — a big holiday show. The plot is simple, but the charm lies in the details: the music, the dancing, the old-school comedy, and the undeniable warmth that runs through it all.

Michael Gruber (Bob) and Tony Vierling (Phil) are perfectly matched, both vocally and comedically. Their performances feel lived-in and effortless, with just the right balance of charisma and sincerity. Ann Michels and Andrea Mislan are equally strong as the Haynes sisters, bringing vocal power and grace to every scene they’re in — their “Sisters” duet is as fun and sharp as ever.

The production is full of classic Irving Berlin songs — “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “I Love a Piano,” and, of course, the iconic title number. Music director Andy Kust keeps everything crisp and bright, while the choreography by Kangas Erickson is a highlight in itself — full of big tap numbers, clever staging, and old-school showbiz flair.

Visually, the show looks fantastic. Nayna Ramey’s scenic design, Rich Hamson’s costumes, and Sue Ellen Berger’s lighting all come together to create that perfect holiday postcard look. The stage glows, the snow falls, and the spirit of the season feels real from start to finish.

What truly sets this production apart is its heart. White Christmas has become a cherished part of the holiday season at Chanhassen, filling the theatre with warmth, nostalgia, and joy. From its first sparkling note to its final snowfall, it captures everything audiences love about the holidays.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or seeing it for the first time, White Christmas is worth making the trip. It’s more than just a holiday musical — it’s a beautifully crafted celebration of music, laughter, and the spirit of the season.

