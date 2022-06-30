Review: TWELVE ANGRY MEN at Theatre Latte Da

In a small New York City jury room, on "the hottest day of the year," twelve men debate the fate of a young defendant charged with murdering his father. In form, TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL is a courtroom drama; in purpose, it's a crash course in those passages of the U.S. Constitution that promise defendants a fair trial and the presumption of innocence.

Theater Latté Da is thrilled to develop and produce the world premiere of this new American musical adapted from one of America's greatest dramas.

Adapted from the play by Reginald Rose

Music and Lyrics by Michael Holland

Book by David Simpatico

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Music Direction by Denise Prosek

Choreography by Kelli Foster Warder

Featuring Sasha Andreev, Curtis Bannister, Reese Britts, Charlie Clark, James Detmar, Bradley Greenwald, Brian Kim McCormick, Riley McNutt, T. Mychael Rambo, Matt Riehle, Wariboko Semenitari, and Adan Varela.

How exciting for Twelve Angry Men to be adapted into a musical after it was a film and a play and premiering at the wonderful Theatre Latte Da.

The Ritz theatre is a intimate space and for this production was a perfect fit to play there. The set was a simple jury room setting, you felt as though you were in the courtroom as one of the jurors all within 90 minutes and no intermission.

The music was contemporary and gave the show a more indepth added feel. The music gave a contemory, jazz, feel. It really added to the charachters. What I liked about this, is the original is all cast of white men. This production was diverse and it gave views and perspective through a different lens. It was good to see that this day in age. Each of the actors really committed to their charachters with thier strong vocals and acting chops!

I would recommend seeing this preimir of Twelve Angry Men at Theatre Latte Da! It's truly exciting that we get to premier this production here in our rich theatre community in the Twin Cities!

Photos by Dan Norman