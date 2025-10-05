Review: THE PROM at Rochester Civic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rochester Civic Theatre’s production of The Prom, running through October 5, is a vibrant celebration of identity, love, and the courage to be yourself. Under the direction of Lindsey Duoos Williams, this high-energy show strikes the perfect balance between humor and heart, bringing the Broadway hit to life with a touch of local flavor.

Lilly Quest takes center stage as Emma Nolan, a high school student who refuses to let the small-mindedness of her community stop her from taking her girlfriend to prom. Quest’s portrayal of Emma is wonderfully grounded — her emotional journey feels authentic, especially in her powerful solo “Unruly Heart,” which lands with sincerity and rawness. Emily Haase’s performance as Alyssa Greene, the closeted daughter of the PTA president, is equally compelling. Haase’s nuanced portrayal of Alyssa’s inner conflict brings a tenderness to the show, and the chemistry between her and Quest is a highlight, especially during their duet “Dance With You,” which pulses with both longing and hope.

The Broadway stars-turned-activists — Barry Glickman, Dee Dee Allen, Trent Oliver, and Angie Dickinson — are brought to life with flair by a talented ensemble. Philip Wayne-Davis is perfectly cast as Barry, the over-the-top Broadway actor in desperate need of a PR win. His comedy lands, but it’s his quieter moments of vulnerability that truly shine. Melissa Adams-Goihl’s Dee Dee is the ultimate diva with a sharp edge, but her transformation is both believable and heartwarming. Anthony McClellan’s Trent is the quintessential actor caught between ego and heart, and Karina Hoff’s Angie delivers the perfect amount of “zazz” and sass.

The supporting cast, including Jeff Goihl as Mr. Hawkins and RaeAnn Gotch as Mrs. Greene, enriches the production. Gotch’s portrayal of the PTA president evolves from a one-note antagonist to someone who undergoes a genuine, if complicated, change by the end. The high school ensemble — Nora Ward (Kaylee), Maxxine Goihl (Shelby), Elijah Hatlevig (Nick), and Ashton Marino (Kevin) — bring authenticity to their roles, and the entire group captures the feeling of teenage angst and longing for acceptance with humor and heart.

Lindsey Duoos Williams’ direction ensures that the show flows seamlessly, juggling the comedy and drama with ease. The pacing is tight, making sure that no moment lingers too long or rushes through its emotional beats. This is a show that knows when to be silly and when to be serious, and Williams’ steady hand keeps it all in balance.

Choreographer Kathy Chase deserves special mention for creating lively, engaging movement throughout the production. The choreography keeps the energy high, especially in the ensemble numbers, where the cast’s chemistry is contagious. The group dances are sharp and full of personality, adding an extra layer of joy to the already lively production. The choreography is visually striking, and it’s clear that each step was designed to enhance both the show’s fun and its emotional moments.

Ultimately, The Prom works so well because of its balance of big, theatrical personalities and deeply emotional moments. The show’s message of acceptance and love lands with power, especially in today’s world, where so many are still fighting for the right to be seen for who they truly are.

Rochester Civic Theatre has crafted a production that’s funny, moving, and full of heart. With a talented cast, spot-on direction, and vibrant choreography, this Prom is a celebration you won’t want to miss.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

