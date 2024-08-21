Review: THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR - Jhené AIKO at Target Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, the Target Center was transformed into a haven of soulful melodies and introspective vibes as Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour made its Minneapolis stop. With an impressive lineup of openers, including Umi, Kiana Ledé, Tink, and Coi Leray, the evening promised a diverse range of R&B, soul, and hip-hop, and it delivered beyond expectations.

Before Jhené took the stage, the arena was filled with calm, tranquil music that set the tone for what was to come. The atmosphere was further enhanced by the gentle wafting of incense throughout the venue, creating a serene, almost spiritual ambiance. When Jhené finally emerged, she did so from within a blooming flower, opening the show with “Guidance.” The crowd erupted in cheers, their anticipation rewarded by her enchanting presence. She then flowed seamlessly into “Oblivion” and “Stay Ready,” captivating the audience with her ethereal voice and graceful movements.

Dressed in a stunning purple gown, Jhené exuded a peaceful, earthy vibe that was complemented by her backup band and dancers, as well as a harpist who added a delicate touch to the overall performance. The stage design featured different sets, each with its own unique atmosphere, and the backdrop screen displayed words that changed with each song, adding an introspective layer to the visuals.

Jhené Aiko at Target Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Throughout the concert, Jhené made numerous outfit changes, each more beautiful than the last, reflecting the evolving mood of the night. Her vocals were captivating and smooth, delivering a calming presence that resonated deeply with the audience. The crowd sang along to all of her songs, fully immersed in the experience.

Jhené’s setlist was impressively long, featuring 42 songs, though many were condensed into medleys to fit them all in. It was a joy to hear such a wide range of her music, and she made sure to interact with the audience, expressing her gratitude for everyone’s presence.

The Magic Hour Tour is an experience not to be missed. Jhené Aiko’s performance was a beautiful, soul-soothing journey that left everyone in attendance in awe. Thank you, Jhené, for a wonderful evening and for sharing your music with us. We hope to see you back in Minneapolis soon.

For more information on tickets and tour dates, please click the link below.

