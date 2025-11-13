Review: STEVIE NICKS LIVE IN CONCERT at Grand Casino Arena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stevie Nicks turned the Grand Casino Event Center in Saint Paul into a dreamscape on Wednesday night. Under swirling lights and a full house of devoted fans, she delivered a set that blended nostalgia, reverence, and pure rock-and-roll grace. At 77, her voice still carries that unmistakable rasp and warmth, and her presence is as magnetic as ever.

The show opened with a thunderous cover of Tom Petty’s Runnin’ Down a Dream, a fitting tribute to her late friend and collaborator. Dressed in a flowing black velvet cape that shimmered under the spotlights, Stevie looked every bit the rock goddess. From the first note, the crowd was on its feet. She followed with Not Fade Away, another nod to rock history, before easing into If Anyone Falls and Outside the Rain. When the opening chords of Dreams floated through the arena, the audience erupted. By then, Stevie had swapped her dark cape for a silvery, metallic one that seemed to catch every glint of light—a visual echo of the song’s ethereal tone.

Her storytelling between songs was relaxed and intimate, full of laughter and a few wistful moments. Before Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, she spoke lovingly of her time with Tom Petty, calling it “one of those moments in life when the universe gets it exactly right.” The performance had a joyful defiance to it, and her silver-fringed cape added a touch of swagger to the duet.

Later, she slipped into a deep burgundy cape for Wild Heart and Bella Donna, a pairing that showcased both her vocal power and her vulnerability. The color and fabric gave her a regal silhouette, and it matched the mood perfectly—romantic, fierce, and a little haunted. When she launched into Stand Back, she twirled beneath golden light in a familiar black chiffon cape embroidered in gold. It’s one she’s worn for decades, and the crowd cheered as if greeting an old friend.

Midway through the show came Free Fallin’, another Petty tribute, delivered simply and beautifully with just a soft shawl draped over her shoulders. She followed it with Gold Dust Woman, where the stage lights turned amber and gold dust seemed to float in the air. The performance was hypnotic, her movements slow and spell-like, her gold cape flickering in the light.

As the night reached its final stretch, Gypsy brought a wave of tenderness and nostalgia, and then came Edge of Seventeen. The familiar guitar riff sent the crowd into a frenzy. For that one, Stevie reappeared in her legendary white cape—a piece that seemed almost to glow on its own—and she gave the song every ounce of energy she had left.

When she returned for the encore, the mood shifted from electric to intimate. With just a black lace shawl and her band behind her, she sang Rhiannon and Landslide. Her voice softened but never faltered, carrying a mix of grace and melancholy that held the entire room still. As she finished Landslide, she smiled and whispered a simple “thank you.”

What made the night special wasn’t just the songs—it was the way she used those capes and shawls as part of her storytelling. Each one seemed to mark a new chapter, a change in tone or spirit. It was theater, fashion, and memory all woven together, the way only Stevie Nicks can do it.

By the end, fans knew they’d witnessed something rare: an artist who can still cast a spell, still make every lyric sound like a secret being told for the first time. In Saint Paul, on a chilly November night, Stevie Nicks reminded everyone why she remains rock’s reigning enchantress.

Thank you for an amazing night of music Stevie! We hope to have you back in Minnesota again soon!

Photo courtesy of Stevie Nicks

