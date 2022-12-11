Review: SOLTICE at Circus Juventas

"As the forest creatures prepare for the great winter solstice celebration, a ripple runs through the frosted wood. Jack Frost has gone missing, swept away to the lair of the Summer Sorcerer, who is determined to usher in an age of eternal summer. Only the caretakers of the seasons can free Jack in time to stop the sorcerer and ring in winter. This December, flip, tumble, and careen through glittering woods and snow-dappled clearings on a holiday adventure to save the seasons as Circus Juventas presents the spectacular holiday production, Solstice!"

This was my first time seeing a production at Circus Juventas located in Saint Paul and it was wonderful! Circus Juventas recently became a training center for Cirque De Solie. It is a training center for young adults who are aspiring to be circus performers.

The venue is located in Saint Paul and is a big dome building and seating. The set was a holiday winter solstice set. I was amazed by the young talent and acrobat acts. They told a story with acrobatic, balancing, and trapeze acts. I was truly amazed at the young talent performing and just how lucky we are to have this in Saint Paul. The show was practically sold out and the audience was enjoying it. It was only 60 minutes but I could've watched more!

I would highly recommend seeing this production.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Circus Juventas