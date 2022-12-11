Review: SOLTICE at Circus Juventas

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through December 18th

Dec. 11, 2022  

"As the forest creatures prepare for the great winter solstice celebration, a ripple runs through the frosted wood. Jack Frost has gone missing, swept away to the lair of the Summer Sorcerer, who is determined to usher in an age of eternal summer. Only the caretakers of the seasons can free Jack in time to stop the sorcerer and ring in winter. This December, flip, tumble, and careen through glittering woods and snow-dappled clearings on a holiday adventure to save the seasons as Circus Juventas presents the spectacular holiday production, Solstice!"

This was my first time seeing a production at Circus Juventas located in Saint Paul and it was wonderful! Circus Juventas recently became a training center for Cirque De Solie. It is a training center for young adults who are aspiring to be circus performers.

The venue is located in Saint Paul and is a big dome building and seating. The set was a holiday winter solstice set. I was amazed by the young talent and acrobat acts. They told a story with acrobatic, balancing, and trapeze acts. I was truly amazed at the young talent performing and just how lucky we are to have this in Saint Paul. The show was practically sold out and the audience was enjoying it. It was only 60 minutes but I could've watched more!

I would highly recommend seeing this production.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Circus Juventas



Legacy Theatre will present the WORLD PREMIERE of ECHOES OF THE HOLOCAUST, January 26-29, 2023. 
Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out. Accompanied by the talented musical director Henry Koperski on the keys, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or three and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?
What did our critic think of LES MISÉRABLES at Orpheum Theatre?
What did our critic think of THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW LIVE at The Fitzgerald Theater?

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

December 8, 2022

What did our critic think of LES MISÉRABLES at Orpheum Theatre?
December 8, 2022

Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out. Accompanied by the talented musical director Henry Koperski on the keys, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or three and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?
December 7, 2022

What did our critic think of THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW LIVE at The Fitzgerald Theater?
December 6, 2022

Born Into Royalty is a local space for Production & Design. Recording Studios, Rehearsal Space; Theatrical Design, Film Scoring, Creative C.
December 6, 2022

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul, playing eight fun-filled performances from December 8-11, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center.
