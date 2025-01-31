Review: SHUCKED at Des Moines Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The corn-fed comedy Shucked has officially taken root at Des Moines Performing Arts, delighting audiences with its pun-filled humor, heartwarming story, and toe-tapping country score. Playing now through February 2, 2025, this Tony-winning musical proves that sometimes, a little corniness is exactly what we need.

Set in the fictional Cob County, where corn is life, the show follows the town’s crisis as its beloved crop starts mysteriously dying. Enter Danielle Wade (Maizy), a plucky young woman who ventures beyond her small-town borders to find a solution. Along the way, she encounters a slick conman, Quinn VanAntwerp (Gordy), who has his own less-than-heroic intentions. With the help of her rough-and-ready cousin, Miki Abraham (Lulu) and the ever-charming farm boy Jake Odmark (Beau), Maizy embarks on a journey filled with twists, turns, and plenty of corny jokes.

The book, written by Robert Horn, is packed with rapid-fire humor that leans heavily into wordplay, yet never feels forced. The jokes land effortlessly, thanks to a cast that fully embraces the show's self-aware absurdity. Abraham once again brings down the house with their powerhouse vocals, while Wade’s earnest performance makes Maizy an easy character to root for. Vanatwerps Gordy is delightfully slimy, and Odmark's Beau is as charming as ever.

Musically, Shucked is a standout. The bluegrass-infused score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally brings fresh energy to Broadway-style storytelling, with showstoppers like “Independently Owned” and “Somebody Will” highlighting both humor and heart. Under Jack O’Brien’s direction, the tour maintains the vibrancy of the original Broadway production, blending sharp comedy with moments of genuine emotion.

The set and costume design, full of rustic charm, perfectly complement the show’s aesthetic. The cornfield backdrop, combined with clever lighting effects, transports the audience straight to Cob County, while the colorful costumes help reinforce each character’s personality.

Ultimately, Shucked is a refreshing departure from the usual Broadway fare, offering an evening of laughter, clever storytelling, and a surprisingly heartfelt message about community, acceptance, and embracing the unexpected. Whether you're a fan of classic musicals or simply looking for a good time, this show is well worth the trip to Des Moines Performing Arts.

Shucked runs through February 2, 2025, at the Des Moines Civic Center. Click the button below for more show and ticket information. Don’t miss your chance to see this ear-resistible musical!

Photo credit MurphyMade and Evan Zimmerman

