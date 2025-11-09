Review: SANTINO FONTANA LIVE IN CONCERT at Capri Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway favorite Santino Fontana returned to his Minnesota roots this weekend with a lively and heartfelt concert at the Capri Theater in North Minneapolis. Joined on piano by the ever-talented Andrew Bourgoin, Fontana treated the packed house to a night full of humor, music, and nostalgia.

In a fun twist, Fontana let the audience decide the order of the show. Numbers were drawn at random, each matching a song from his set list, which kept everyone guessing about what might come next — including Fontana himself. The spontaneity added an easy, playful energy to the evening, and Fontana handled each surprise with the effortless charm that has made him a Broadway mainstay.

The program ranged from showtunes to Disney favorites, all delivered with Fontana’s signature mix of wit and sincerity. His tongue-in-cheek rendition of “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story had the crowd laughing out loud, while his smooth and heartfelt takes on “Almost Like Being in Love” (Brigadoon) and “How to Handle a Woman” (Camelot) showed off his rich tone and storytelling finesse. “There’s Music in You” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was another standout — a nod to his Tony-winning role as the Prince — and one of the evening’s most moving moments.

A special highlight came when Fontana invited guest singer Sophie Todaro to join him for “Love Is an Open Door” from Frozen. Fontana, who voiced the not-so-charming Prince Hans in the Disney film, brought a wink of self-awareness to the duet, while Todaro matched him note for note with poise and playfulness.

Between songs, Fontana shared stories from his days as a student in the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA program and recalled performing in local theaters before heading to New York. His affection for Minneapolis — and for the people who helped shape his early career — was evident throughout the night.

By the end of the concert, the evening felt less like a performance and more like a reunion. Fontana’s warmth, humor, and undeniable talent filled the Capri with a sense of homecoming — a reminder that no matter how far he’s gone, Minnesota is still where the music began.

Thank you Santino for an amazing night of music! We hope to have you back again in Minneapolis soon!

