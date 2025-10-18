Review: Paul McCartney GOT BACK Tour at US Bank Stadium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s something surreal about seeing Paul McCartney walk out on stage and launch into “Help!” — that voice, that melody, that presence — all instantly familiar, yet still powerful in a way that catches you off guard. That’s exactly how the night started at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and from there, McCartney didn’t let up.

For over two and a half hours, he delivered a marathon set packed with Beatles hits, Wings favorites, solo deep cuts, and even a moment from his pre-Beatles days with The Quarrymen. It's hard to think of another artist who could pull that off and still have the crowd hanging on every note.

After the raucous opener, he jumped into “Coming Up,” then right into “Got to Get You Into My Life” and “Drive My Car” — a trio that set the tone: this wasn’t going to be a quiet nostalgia night. McCartney was here to play, and the band behind him brought real energy. Songs like “Letting Go” and “Let Me Roll It” reminded the crowd that Wings-era Paul could rock just as hard, with gritty guitar and driving bass.

One of the early highlights was “Getting Better,” a Beatles track that doesn’t always show up in setlists but landed beautifully here. That was followed by the horn-laced “Let 'Em In” and a tender rendition of “My Valentine,” which McCartney introduced with a dedication to his wife, Nancy.

Then came the show’s emotional center. “Maybe I’m Amazed” was as heartfelt as ever, a reminder of how personal and timeless that song remains. “I’ve Just Seen a Face” brought a jolt of folk-rock brightness, followed by “In Spite of All the Danger” — the first song McCartney ever recorded with John Lennon and George Harrison, back when they were still The Quarrymen. It’s a charming moment in the set, made even more poignant by his short story about those early days.

“Love Me Do” brought everyone back to the Beatles’ beginnings, and “Dance Tonight” lightened the mood with its ukulele bounce. But it was “Blackbird” that really stilled the room — just Paul, a guitar, and thousands of people listening closely. Then came “Here Today,” his tribute to Lennon, and it was hard not to get choked up. After all these years, he still delivers it like he’s singing it for the first time.

A major surprise was “Now and Then,” the “final” Beatles song released just two years ago. It felt like a quiet triumph — understated, elegant, and clearly meaningful for McCartney to include in the set.

The second half of the night was hit after hit after hit: “Lady Madonna,” “Jet,” and the psychedelic swirl of “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!” flowed seamlessly into a moving ukulele version of “Something,” honoring George Harrison. That transitioned into a full-on party with “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “Band on the Run,” “Get Back,” and the always-powerful “Let It Be.”

And then, “Live and Let Die” absolutely blew the roof off — complete with thunderous pyrotechnics, strobes, and full-band drama. Just when you thought the night couldn’t peak higher, McCartney sat at the piano and led the entire stadium in a massive “Hey Jude” singalong. It was joyful, emotional, loud, and unforgettable.

The encore was just as intense: “I’ve Got a Feeling” came first, followed by the punchy “Sgt. Pepper’s (Reprise),” then a roaring “Helter Skelter” that reminded everyone this guy helped invent hard rock. Finally, he closed the night with the beautiful Abbey Road medley — “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End” — the perfect curtain call to a show that felt like a gift.

U.S. Bank Stadium isn’t exactly known for great acoustics, and there were moments where the sound got muddy, especially in the upper levels. But McCartney and his band were in strong form, and the emotional weight of the setlist carried through no matter where you were sitting.

At this stage in his life, Paul McCartney has nothing left to prove. And yet, he still plays like someone with everything to give. This wasn’t just a greatest hits show — it was a living, breathing tribute to the power of music to last, to move, to bring people together. Watching him smile, crack jokes, pay tribute to Lennon and Harrison, and still hit those notes — it was more than nostalgic. It was inspiring.

If this turns out to be one of his final major tours, Minneapolis got something truly special. Not just a night with a Beatle — but a night with one of the greatest artists to ever do it, still doing it, and clearly loving every second.

Thank you Paul for an amazing night of music!

Photo courtesy of Paul McCartney

