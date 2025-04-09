Review: MEAN GIRLS at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The iconic 2004 movie Mean Girls has been reimagined for the stage in this infectious musical, currently running at The Ordway. With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls on tour delivers high energy, sharp humor, and a soundtrack that will have you tapping your toes long after the curtain falls.

The show revolves around Cady Heron, played by Katie Yeomans, who’s just moved from Africa to suburban Illinois. Yeomans brings a fresh and relatable quality to the role, capturing Cady’s awkwardness and evolving cunning. As Cady navigates the treacherous high school landscape, she falls into the clutches of Regina George, portrayed with wicked charm by Maya Petropoulos. Petropoulos commands the stage, embodying the Queen Bee with enough charisma to make her every word sting.

The musical’s standout performance comes from Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, Regina’s ever-loyal but insecure sidekick. Smith’s comedic timing and powerful vocals shine in her numbers, especially in the showstopper “What’s It Gonna Be?” The equally hilarious and ditzy Karen Smith is played by MaryRose Brendel, who brings levity and charm to her role, especially in the infamous “Jingle Bell Rock” sequence.

Janis Sarkisian and Damian Hubbard, played by Alexys Morera and Joshua Morrissey, inject much-needed heart and humor into the show. Their chemistry and their comedic brilliance make them the perfect comic relief, offering some of the most laugh-out-loud moments of the evening. Meanwhile, José Raúl as Aaron Samuels provides a grounded love interest for Cady, with just the right amount of heartthrob charm.

The ensemble, including standout performers like Megan Arseneau (Swing, Dance Captain) and Gino Bloomberg (Ensemble), ensures that the production never slows down, keeping the stage alive with their vibrant choreography and enthusiastic performances.

Director Casey Hushion and choreographer John MacInnis have successfully translated Casey Nicholaw’s original vision to the touring stage. The set design by Scott Pask is simple yet effective, supporting the vibrant and dynamic world of high school cliques. Gregg Barnes’ costume design, including the instantly recognizable pink outfits for the “Plastics,” adds a layer of visual fun to the production.

Overall, Mean Girls is a sharp, energetic, and hilarious musical that both fans of the movie and newcomers can enjoy. The cast’s performances, combined with the witty script and unforgettable songs, make it a must-see.

Catch Mean Girls at The Ordway through April 13th, 2025. It’s a thrilling ride through the halls of high school, and you won’t want to miss a moment. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Jeremy Daniel

