Review: LOCH MESS at Open Eye Theatre

This production runs now through Sunday July 16, 2023

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 1 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater Photo 2 Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater
Review: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy Center Photo 3 Review: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy Center
Review: Charlie Puth Presents The 'Charlie' Live Experience Photo 4 Review: Charlie Puth Presents The 'Charlie' Live Experience

Review: LOCH MESS at Open Eye Theatre

A new all-ages musical adventure from the team who created LOG JAM and HAIR BALL; set in the 1900s on Lake Superior, this comic entertainment will feature shipwrecks and a lake monster on The Bakken Museum’s beautiful rooftop lawn.

This rollicking musical melodrama follows the adventures of Beatrix Barnes (Abilene Olson) from Beaver Bay, MN, an intrepid young girl who journeys to the bright lights of Duluth (“the San Francisco of the North!”) seeking to become the first female steamship captain. But fate has a different plan, as Beatrix ends up serving as stagehand to vaudeville diva Lillian Legrand (Lux Mortenson), the headliner of the soon-to-be doomed showboat The Gooseberry Flower. 

With the audience along for the ride as steamship passengers, Beatrix and her companions are soon assailed by Superior Lake monsters and embroiled in wistful romance, requiring a detour to Wisconsin to pick up Scottish monster hunter Dangus MacMacaroney.

Review: LOCH MESS at Open Eye Theatre

It was a joy to back up on the rooftop of the beautiful Bakken Museum on a summer evening to see a production of Loch Mess by Open Eye Theatre.  After seeing their last production of Hair Ball last season. 

CREATIVE TEAM

Book Music & Lyrics – Josef Evans
Stage Director – Joel Sass
Choreography – Heidi Spesard Noble
Costume Design – Kathy Kohl
Orchestrations – Dan Dukich
Sound Design – Nathaniel Glewwe
Sound Engineer – Abe Gabor

It's amazing how the rooftop of the Bakken can be turned into a performance venue. It truly proves that theater and performaning can be done anywhere. The way Open Eye Theatre interprets and adapts the space to use it for thier producitons is great. 

The story was fun and Minnesotans can appreciate that the story takes place in familiar Minnesota locations. The music was really good some catchy fun tunes and ballads. The cast was so talented and I recognized many of them from previous productions. They all fit their characters well and had great chemistry with each other. You can tell that not only are they committed to making this show enjoyable for their audiences but they are enjoying it themselves. 

The costumes were bright and colorful and fun and fitting for all of the characters. The script had many comedic moments in it as well as heartfelt moments as well as some plot twist. The audience was laughing and having a wonderful time.

Review: LOCH MESS at Open Eye Theatre

I would recommend seeing this produciton of Loch Ness at Open Eye Theatre. It's a great theatrical summer experience that can be enjoyed by all!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below. 

All photos by Nicole Neri.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy Center Photo
Review: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy Center

What did our critic think of BRYAN ADAMS 'SO HAPPY IT HURTS,' TOUR at Xcel Energy Center?

2
Inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival to Take Place in July Photo
Inaugural Minnesota Shakespeare Festival to Take Place in July

Partnering with historic Theater in the Round Players, the Minnesota Shakespeare Festival will present a slate of productions including A Midsummer Night's Dream, Chekhov One-Acts, and an original comedic adaptation of Oedipus Rex called 'Oedipus Rex: Private Eye'!

3
Review: Charlie Puth Presents The Charlie Live Experience Photo
Review: Charlie Puth Presents The 'Charlie' Live Experience

Charlie Puth came out and opened up 'Charlie Be Quiet!' and then went into 'No More Drama' and then into the Ceelo Green's Cover of 'Forget You.' He had a band his staging was a few levels, background lighting, and a piano and he also used what appeared to be a keyguitar. 

4
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater

What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at Guthrie Theater?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Interview: Ray L. Kloth of RENT at Emerging Professionals EnsembleInterview: Ray L. Kloth of RENT at Emerging Professionals Ensemble
Interview: Zachary Zane of BOYSLUT: A MEMOIR AND MANIFESTOInterview: Zachary Zane of BOYSLUT: A MEMOIR AND MANIFESTO
Review: LOCH MESS at Open Eye TheatreReview: LOCH MESS at Open Eye Theatre
Review: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy CenterReview: Bryan Adams SO HAPPY IT HURTS Tour at Xcel Energy Center

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Performing Institute Of Minnesota (7/20-7/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Ashland Productions (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jerry Seinfeld
Orpheum Theatre (9/08-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celtic Thunder Odyssey
State Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Theatre 55 (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hurricane Diane
Center for the Performing Arts (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Name Jar
Stages Theatre Company (3/22-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Your Feet!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (4/05-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You