Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has once again delivered a winning Broadway experience with its latest production of Legally Blonde, running June 10-15, 2025. Based on the 2001 cult-favorite film starring Reese Witherspoon, this musical adaptation is a high-energy, feel-good show that perfectly balances infectious fun with meaningful themes of empowerment and self-discovery.

Right from the start, Kathryn Brunner’s portrayal of Elle Woods captivates the audience. Elle is bright, bubbly, and unapologetically herself—a character many have come to adore. Brunner captures Elle’s charm and resilience beautifully, inviting the audience to root for her as she takes on Harvard Law and proves her doubters wrong. Her vocal performance is strong and engaging, especially during show-stopping numbers like “Omigod You Guys” and “So Much Better.”

The supporting cast enhances the experience with equally memorable performances. Michael Thomas Grant brings warmth and sincerity as Emmett Forrest, Elle’s steadfast ally and love interest. The chemistry between Brunner and Grant feels natural and adds emotional depth to the story. Nicholas James McDonough’s portrayal of Warner Huntington III as the somewhat clueless ex-boyfriend provides just the right amount of comedic flair, while Anna Mintzer’s Vivienne Kensington navigates a complex arc from rival to friend with grace.

The ensemble deserves special mention for their vibrant energy and tight choreography. The dance sequences are fun and lively, perfectly complementing the upbeat score by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin. Whether it’s the iconic “Bend and Snap” or the courtroom showdown “Legally Blonde,” the ensemble keeps the momentum going, creating an immersive, joyous atmosphere throughout the show.

Visually, the production is a feast for the eyes. The bright, colorful costumes and sleek set design reflect the sunny optimism of Elle’s world and the contrasting serious environment of Harvard Law. The lighting and sound design are expertly handled, enhancing both the comedic and dramatic moments without overpowering the performers.

Beyond the entertainment, Legally Blonde delivers a powerful message about overcoming stereotypes and finding confidence in your own identity. Elle’s journey challenges preconceived notions and highlights the importance of perseverance and authenticity. This theme resonates deeply, especially in today’s social climate, making the musical both timely and timeless.

The Ordway Center’s welcoming atmosphere adds to the overall experience, making it a perfect venue for both longtime theatergoers and newcomers alike. As a hub for arts and culture in St. Paul, the Ordway continues to offer top-tier productions that celebrate the magic of live performance.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are credit to Jason Niedle.

In conclusion, Legally Blonde at the Ordway is a sparkling celebration of heart, humor, and hustle. Whether you’re a fan of the original film or new to Elle Woods’s world, this production offers a delightful night out full of laughter, music, and inspiration. Don’t miss your chance to catch this show—it’s a true crowd-pleaser that will have you singing and snapping all the way home.

