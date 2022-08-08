Review: HAPPY ENDINGS CHURCH: A HAGGARDLY TALE OF WOE & REDEMPTION at Augsburg Studio

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through August 14th

Aug. 8, 2022  

A comedic rock musical about a megachurch pastor's wife! It's crass and cringe-worthy - just like Ted Haggard's church services of the early 2000s! Follow the Haggards' rise and fall and resurrection!

This musical was held in the Augsburg Studio through Minnesota Fringe. It was a nice intimate space but after seeing this produciton, I feel it should've been in a bigger space to reach a larger audience. The story is based on a true story. It was very clever and fun! The cast were all talented and had excellent singing, acting, and chemistry with each other. I could tell they were all committed and having a great time.

I thought the staging and the use of the cubes for different scenes was clever. The script touched on tough topics but made them light hearted and the songs were catchy as well. I do feel like this show could be extended, so hopefully we will see that!

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

