Review: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company
This production runs now through November 6th
Don't miss this savvy detective caper that's smart and fun with a dash of social commentary and plenty of sly intrigue! Sam Shikaze, hard-boiled private eye, fights crime in Vancouver's Japantown in the years after WWII. This time he's up against a big time developer intent on bulldozing the community and the New World Hotel. But when the developer's beautiful Japanese American wife goes missing, it's up to Sam to find her!
Written and directed by R.A. Shiomi, this world premiere is the third installment of Shiomi's hit noir-style detective comedies featuring Sam Shikaze. The first play in the trilogy, Yellow Fever, has been produced Off-Broadway, across North America, and in Japan. The New York production received a rave review in the New York Times:
I always enjoy seeing original theatrical works, especially AAPI stories. The sets and costumes were fitting for the times of this story (after WWII) and made you feel like you were in the time. The story was more of a mystery suspense but there was some comedic dialogue.
I enjoy along with seeing an original premier AAPI theatrical story but a majority of AAPI actors telling this story. The cast did a great job at portraying and committing to their characters and had good chemistry with each other. There were moments of anti-Asian racism dialogue that can be tough to hear but it's fitting with the current times with events over the last few years. I don't want to give the ending away so I recommend you go see this production for yourself. Note: They do recommend ages 12+.
For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.
Photos courtesy of Full Circle Theater Company
Enter Your Article Text Here!
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Jared Fessler
Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.
F... (read more about this author)
October 27, 2022
What did our critic think of WITCH PERFECT: LIVE SINGING DRAG SHOW (TINA BURNER, SCARLET ENVY, AND ALEXIS MICHELLE) at The Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre?
Review: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
October 27, 2022
What did our critic think of SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts? From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.
Interview: Ann Morrison of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG POST SHOW DISCUSSION WITH ORIGINAL CAST MEMBER ANN MORRISON at Ritz Theater
October 27, 2022
Theater Latte Da's production of Merrily We Roll Along is currently playing at the Ritz Theater now through November 6th.
Review: CATS at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theater
October 26, 2022
What did our critic think of CATS at Orpheum? Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!
Interview: Preston Gunderson of PRESTON GUNDERSON ALBUM RELEASE WITH COLIN BRACEWELL at The Southern Theater
October 21, 2022
Preston Gunderson is a singer-songwriter based out of Minneapolis, MN. With his powerful voice and catchy melodies, Gunderson has been bringing in listeners of all ages and capturing major attention.