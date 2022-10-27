Review: FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD at Full Circle Theater Company

Don't miss this savvy detective caper that's smart and fun with a dash of social commentary and plenty of sly intrigue! Sam Shikaze, hard-boiled private eye, fights crime in Vancouver's Japantown in the years after WWII. This time he's up against a big time developer intent on bulldozing the community and the New World Hotel. But when the developer's beautiful Japanese American wife goes missing, it's up to Sam to find her!

Written and directed by R.A. Shiomi, this world premiere is the third installment of Shiomi's hit noir-style detective comedies featuring Sam Shikaze. The first play in the trilogy, Yellow Fever, has been produced Off-Broadway, across North America, and in Japan. The New York production received a rave review in the New York Times:

I always enjoy seeing original theatrical works, especially AAPI stories. The sets and costumes were fitting for the times of this story (after WWII) and made you feel like you were in the time. The story was more of a mystery suspense but there was some comedic dialogue.

I enjoy along with seeing an original premier AAPI theatrical story but a majority of AAPI actors telling this story. The cast did a great job at portraying and committing to their characters and had good chemistry with each other. There were moments of anti-Asian racism dialogue that can be tough to hear but it's fitting with the current times with events over the last few years. I don't want to give the ending away so I recommend you go see this production for yourself. Note: They do recommend ages 12+.

Photos courtesy of Full Circle Theater Company

