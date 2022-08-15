Review: EROTICA FOR HOUSEPLANTS at Mixed Blood Theatre
This production runs now through August 14th
This production was so funny! I had no idea what to expect and Tom did a one man show and it was so funny. People do enjoy houseplants and fantasy novels, so Tom making an erotica version was just so random and brilliant!
The show had multiple comedic parts and Tom also explained the different scenes and stories and he even sang for us and had a great voice!
I would recommend this show for any plant lovers, lovers, or anyone who needs a good laugh!
For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket button link below.