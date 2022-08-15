Review: EROTICA FOR HOUSEPLANTS at Mixed Blood Theatre

This is a production at Minnesota Fringe by Tom Reed . A comedic collage of erotica by, for and about plants (read aloud by a human). Steamy succulents. Lonely redwoods. Corn-ographic tales of crop pollination. A silly botanical f*ckfest. Houseplants get in free!

This production was so funny! I had no idea what to expect and Tom did a one man show and it was so funny. People do enjoy houseplants and fantasy novels, so Tom making an erotica version was just so random and brilliant!

The show had multiple comedic parts and Tom also explained the different scenes and stories and he even sang for us and had a great voice!

I would recommend this show for any plant lovers, lovers, or anyone who needs a good laugh!

