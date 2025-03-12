Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From March 11 through March 16, 2025, the Dear Evan Hansen national tour makes a stop at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, delivering a deeply emotional, immersive theater experience. The show continues to resonate with audiences nationwide, offering powerful performances, a poignant story, and a soundtrack that cuts right to the heart of today's issues surrounding mental health, identity, and connection.

The cast, led by the talented Michael Fabisch as Evan Hansen, brings new life to the complex character of Evan, a high school student struggling with social anxiety and a desire to be seen. Fabisch’s nuanced portrayal captures both the fragility and the yearning for acceptance that defines Evan’s journey, especially during his interactions with his classmates and the grieving Murphy family.

Hatty-Ryan King’s Zoe Murphy shines as a compassionate yet conflicted counterpart to Evan. Her performance in songs like “Requiem” and “You Will Be Found” highlights her impressive vocal range and emotional depth, offering a much-needed sense of grounding to Evan's chaos.

Bre Cade, playing Heidi Hansen, Evan’s well-meaning but overburdened mother, brings tenderness to the stage. The depth of her relationship with Evan is at once heart-wrenching and heartwarming, especially during her stirring rendition of “So Big / So Small.”

Alex Pharo’s portrayal of Connor Murphy is another standout, particularly in the show’s most intense moments, where his character's struggles with anger and isolation shape the story’s tragic trajectory. His chemistry with the ensemble, especially during “Sincerely, Me,” is electric, and his nuanced performance paints a portrait of someone just as lost and searching for validation as Evan.

Other notable performances include Gabriel Vernon-Nunag as Jared Kleinman, whose sarcastic humor provides some comic relief amidst the emotional weight of the show, and Caitlin Sams as Cynthia Murphy, who brings a quiet sorrow to her role that lingers long after the final curtain.

Visually, the production is stunning. The lighting and projections effectively mirror Evan’s mental state, while the minimalist set design allows the characters and the story to take center stage. The multimedia elements, including social media feeds and text messages, create an immersive experience that resonates strongly in today’s digital age.

Overall, Dear Evan Hansen at the Ordway Center is an unforgettable experience that strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever felt unseen or unheard. The cast delivers an emotionally charged performance that will stay with you long after the applause fades. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or revisiting this modern classic, the tour’s talented cast and breathtaking production are sure to leave a lasting impression.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below

All photos are by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

