Review: COWBOY CAT: THE MUSICAL! at Mixed Blood Theatre

Disaster Dorothy searches Old West Wyomesota for her long-lost fortune. Along the way, she meets a cat rancher and several colorful characters.

This production is through the Minnesota Fringe. This musical was fun and the cast was talented and entertaining. The concept of the show taking place in Wyomesta at a cat ranch was clever. The show was lighthearted and full of joy!

