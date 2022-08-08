Review: COWBOY CAT: THE MUSICAL! at Mixed Blood Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through August 14th

Aug. 8, 2022  

Disaster Dorothy searches Old West Wyomesota for her long-lost fortune. Along the way, she meets a cat rancher and several colorful characters.

This production is through the Minnesota Fringe. This musical was fun and the cast was talented and entertaining. The concept of the show taking place in Wyomesta at a cat ranch was clever. The show was lighthearted and full of joy!

For more show and ticket information, please click the ticket link button below





Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


