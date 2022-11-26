Review: CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE at Orpheum Theater

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. With an original music score, twists on holiday classics sung live, and new sets, scenery, and storylines, this ultimate holiday gift for the entire family is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

This was my first time seeing a Cirque du Soleil production and it was magical. I was so impressed with all of the acts and the production overall. The production was like a modern-day take on the Nutcracker. The sets, lights, and costumes were bright and colorful. Along with all of the contortionist acts, they had singers and dancers that told stories throughout, there was also an audience participation moment.

I was impressed with the contortionist in their trapeze, balancing, rollerblading, etc. I could not figure out how they were doing it, other than extreme amounts of practice, training, and dedication. I was amazed at how they could do these in front of a large audience and not mess up. They also would end right on the music ques.

I would highly recommend seeing this production. It was just magical and a great kick-off to the holiday month of December.

