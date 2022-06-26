Review: CARLY RAE JEPSEN at Armory

Carly Rae Jepsen is a singer and songwriter. Carly pursued a musical theatre program at the Canadian College of Performing Arts in Victoria, British Columbia.

Carly was in the played Ella in the Broadway Revival of Cinderella. She also played Frenchi in Grease Live.

Carly's music is vastly popular among the LGBTQ community. It was exciting to have her be the concert headliner for the Twin Cities Pride concert held on Saturday, June 25th at the Armory in Minneapolis.



Carly fans excitedly entered the venue in pride apparel and fun concert attire ready to celebrate Pride and see and listen to Carly.

Many of her hits were performed, such as Call Me Maybe, I Really Like You, and more! she also sang Western Wind that she released for her upcoming album. Fans cheered her on and sang and danced along to all of her songs with her. The lighting and the staging in her concert was great and decked out in rainbows for Pride.

Photos by Jared Fessler