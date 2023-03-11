Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater

Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater

The production runs through April 2, 2023.

Mar. 11, 2023  
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater

Some may say that history is boring, and to those individuals, the Guthrie Theater has a simple response, Born With Teeth. There are no big dance breaks or flashy costumes to fawn over but what it lacks in those departments, it certainly makes up for in the breakneck speed dialogue and remarkable acting. Born With Teeth is a ravishing production that can't be missed.

Kit Marlowe and William Shakespeare meet in the back of a tavern with plans to collaborate on a new series of plays. What follows is a battle of wits, egos and flirtations that just might end in tragedy. History may have given us the "facts" but in Liz Duffy Adam's play, the audience may just come to realize that sometimes history can get the facts wrong.

When the audience is introduced to Christopher "Kit" Marlowe and William Shakespeare, they are presented as two men at opposite ends of the totem pole. Marlowe is at the height of his career, dressed in leather and glittering from head to toe in gold adornments. Whilst the lowly Shakespeare is presented as a mere commoner, with only a quill and some parchment at his disposal. It is clear from the start that a power struggle is sure to ensue and ensue it does, leading to a conclusion that history will certainly remember.

Playwright, Liz Duffy Adams, has woven together true historical events and people, into a story that may or may not have actually happened. Thus, treating the audience to not only a superb play but also a condensed history lesson about the world that surrounded our two leading men.

Adams has crafted a script that on the surface could seem simplistic, putting two titans of the literary world into the same room to create a piece of theater together to see what happens, but she doesn't take the simple route. Instead she takes the audience on a deeply emotional journey, bringing these two men, whom we think we know from historical records, to vivid life.

She has created a play that will certainly resonate with the audience on an emotional level but Adams is not afraid to also pose questions that the audience may not be comfortable answering, such as: Why do the powerful get to make the rules? Is god really there? What is love?

Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater Taking the helm of this production is the creative director of Alley Theatre, Rob Melrose. Melrose is no stranger to the Guthrie stages, his most recent directoral endeavor being the awe inducing production of Frankenstein - Playing With Fire. Coincidentally which was also a play that only has a cast of two actors. Melrose once again shows that he is a genius when it comes to creating intimacy and tension between two people who are at constant odds with one another.

Born With Teeth, at it's core, relies squarely on the spoken word and having two extremely talented actors to take up the helms of Kit and Will. This daunting undertaking falls on Matthew Amendt (Kit) and Dylan Godwin (Will) who possess more than enough talent to bear the weight of this production's needs.

Dylan Godwin brings a wondrous charm to the hopeful Will, swaying effortlessly from determination to keep Kit on track to moments of giving in to his emotions and showing that deep down he is all of us, someone who is doing what they have to do to survive, while also just wanting to be loved.

Bearing the other half of the work load, Matthew Amendt gives a portrayal of Kit Marlowe that can only be described as electric. He brings a flamboyancy and charm to Kit that never feels like an act, he simply is Kit Marlowe. Amendt never shies away from the pain that Kit is constantly enduring, even if he uses comedy to mask the hurt. It is in these moments that Amendt shines most, his vulnerability is what proves to be his most enduring quality.

Both men live within their characters so deeply, while trying not be caught in the crosshairs of a totalitarian government that would simply love to eradicate anyone who contradicts what they believe, while trying to create a meaningful friendship between themselves. It is through these interactions, that the audience begins to see the unraveling of their world and we can't help but feel for each of them individually and as a collective unit as it becomes more and more clear that they may not be destined for a happy ending.

There is quick wit and many flirtations to be had throughout but the final "act" will certainly be the piece of this production that sticks with the audience long after the lights rise. Giving the audience a harsh dose of reality that we must all come to terms with, we are all Born With Teeth.




BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23 Photo
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Grammy, Emmy, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will bring his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WRO Photo
SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS
Lakeshore Players is present The Women Who Wrote the Songs an all-new edition of James A. Rocco's Award-Winning Songbook Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM.
GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July! Photo
GLENSHEEN Returns To History Theatre For Limited Run In July!
History Theatre has announced that Glensheen will return for performances beginning July 8, 2023.
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Mi Photo
Interview: Kao Kalia Yang, Jocelyn Hagen, Rick Shiomi,Tiffany Chang of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.

From This Author - Joe Sarafolean

Joe Sarafolean is a Twin Cities native who became captivated with the arts from a young age. His devotion to theatre began when he was cast in Annie in the 5th grade and since then, it has grown in... (read more about this author)


Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie TheaterReview: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater
March 11, 2023

What did our critic think of BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater?
Interview: Eric Hagen, JuCoby Johnson, Isabella Dewis, Tyler Mills of 5 at Jungle Theater In Collaboration With Trademark TheaterInterview: Eric Hagen, JuCoby Johnson, Isabella Dewis, Tyler Mills of 5 at Jungle Theater In Collaboration With Trademark Theater
February 23, 2023

Jungle Theater and Trademark Theater present the World Premiere of 5, a new play by JuCoby Johnson.
Feature: KING LEAR BY SHAKESPEAREAN YOUTH THEATRE at Gremlin TheatreFeature: KING LEAR BY SHAKESPEAREAN YOUTH THEATRE at Gremlin Theatre
February 23, 2023

Twin Cities teens kick off the 19th season of Shakespearean Youth Theatre with the Everest of Shakespeare's achievements.
Review: THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresReview: THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
February 18, 2023

Glitz, glam, and heart fill the main stage of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.
Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The OrdwayReview: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The Ordway
February 10, 2023

What did our critic think of A SOLDIER'S PLAY at The Fitzgerald Theater?
share