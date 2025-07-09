ROBIN HOOD Begins Performances at The Zephyr Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Zephyr Theatre has announced its summer open-air production of Robin Hood, staged at Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater on its soft, grassy seating - the perfect setting for a Sherwood Forest adventure. The show opens Friday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, August 3 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

This music-infused retelling of the classic tale marks the directorial debut of beloved Children's Theatre Company actor Reed Sigmund. Audiences will be swept into the action as the legend of Robin Hood springs to life in a fast-paced, joyfully chaotic mix of heroism, trickery, and heart - all underscored by live music and a seasoned professional cast, including:

Antonisia Collins as Robin Hood - Alabama native and Children's Theatre Company performing apprentice (Grinch, Alice in Wonderland, Frozen).

Grace Hillmyer as Maid Marian - Seen at The History Theatre, Artistry, Lyric Arts, and upcoming in Lizzie the Musical at Open Eye Theatre

Brandon Brooks as Sheriff of Nottingham - With credits at CTC, History Theatre, Theater Latté Da, and TV appearances on Murder at the Lighthouse (Lifetime)

Jeffrey Nolan as Prince John, Little John, Friar Tuck, Will Scarlett, Soldier - Actor, writer, teaching artist (Brave New Workshop, Gremlin Theatre, Children's Theatre Company)

Jay Scoggin as Muso, Soldier, Co-Director, Musician - Longtime educator, director, and actor, with deep Twin Cities roots. A founder of the Marcy Players and contributor to Youth Performance Company and CTC's Bridges program, Jay brings decades of storytelling experience and musicality to this production.

Guests are invited to arrive early, as check-in begins one hour prior. The show runs approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. St. Croix Winery wine and hard cider will be available for purchase at Aamodt's Apple Farm. Tickets are available now - Click here to purchase. Prices range from $40 to $15. Chair Seating (limited, reserved): $40, Bring-Your-Own-Chair: Adults $30 / Kids (10 & under) $15.

The Zephyr Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts organization based in Stillwater, Minnesota, dedicated to producing vibrant, professional theatre, music, and arts experiences for audiences of all ages. Located in the scenic St. Croix Valley, the Zephyr brings together regional talent and community engagement through dynamic programming that includes classic plays, contemporary works, concerts, festivals, and educational outreach. Known for its imaginative productions in unique settings - including outdoor venues like Aamodt's Apple Farm - the Zephyr Theatre is committed to making the arts accessible, inspiring, and unforgettable. For more information, visit www.stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.