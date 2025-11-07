Photos: DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Theatre Company has released production photos of return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! running through January 4, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. See photos of the production!

Opening night is Friday, November 7, 2025, at 7pm. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed for the second time by CTC Acting Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and new choreography by Karla Grotting. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

This is the 13th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the eighth time CTC Acting Company member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

“I am so happy to be a part of what has become a holiday tradition for so many,” said director Dean Holt. “The opportunity to share this beloved story and bring heart and humor to the holiday season, to remember our Christmases past as we live in the excitement of Christmas to be. It is a story of community, onstage and off, and the joy we find in that togetherness.”

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. ENOUGH! In this beloved holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy-Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart.

“This will be my 8th time sourly strutting ‘round Whoville, and I’m still as anxious and giddy as I was the first year I blanketed myself in the green carpet,” said Reed Sigmund. “This character and story are so rich and timely, and I never tire from exploring and playing in their gorgeous world.”

The adult cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Reed Sigmund* as The Grinch, Dean Holt* as Old Max, Matthew Hall* as JP Who, Autumn Ness* as Mama Who, Adam Qualls* as Grandpa Who, Suzie Juul* as Grandma Who, and Janely Rodriguez* as Betty-Lou Who. The adult Who ensemble includes Ben Glisczinski (Understudy – Grandpa Who), Ebony Ramquist (Understudy – Grandma Who), and Tom Reed (Understudy – JP Who).

The student cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features Adelyn Frost and Harriet Spencer alternating as Young Max, Chloe Sorensen as Cindy-Lou Who, Brody Breen as Danny Who, Luciana Erika Mayer as Annie Who, Matea Córdova Stuart as Boo Who (Understudy - Cindy-Lou Who and Mini Max), Cortlan Gosa as Who Child/Mini Grinch (Understudy - Boo Who), and Eowyn Scullard as Who Child/Mini Max. The student Who ensemble includes Maeve Finn, Brecken Lee, Grace Nelson, Nicole Rush-Reese, Kaiden Schreiner, Elliot Schuster, and Bastion Westerberg.

The adult understudies include Brandon Brooks (Grinch, Old Max, Who Ensemble), Antonisia Collins (Grandma Who, Mama Who, Who Ensemble), C. Ryan Shipley (Old Max, JP Who, Grandpa Who, Who Ensemble), and Angela Steele (Mama Who, Betty-Lou Who, Young Max, Who Ensemble).

The student understudies include Maya Haugen (Annie Who, Who Ensemble), and Carter Monahan (Danny Who, Who Ensemble).

In addition to Timothy Mason, Mel Marvin, Dean Holt, Jason Hansen, Victor Zupanc, and Karla Grotting, the creative team and production staff for Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! includes Tom Butsch^ (Scenic Designer), David Kay Mickelsen^ (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler^ (Lighting Designer), Sean Healey (Sound Designer), Craig Gottschalk (Projection Designer), Stacy McIntosh (Associate Director), Angela Steele (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Shelby Reddig* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Ashley Pupo (Stage Management Fellow).

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography