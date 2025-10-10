Photos: Children’s Theatre Company's DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! In Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has released rehearsal photos for the return of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, running November 4, 2025 through January 4, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is set for Friday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed by CTC Acting Company member Dean Holt, with music direction by Jason Hansen and Victor Zupanc, and new choreography by Karla Grotting. The musical is adapted from the Dr. Seuss classic.

This marks the 13th time CTC has produced the show, originally commissioned and premiered in 1994, and the eighth time CTC Acting Company member Reed Sigmund will take on the role of the Grinch.

In the musical, the cantankerous Grinch observes the Christmas cheer of the Whos from afar until he plots to steal the holiday itself. Through the kindness of Cindy-Lou Who and the spirit of community, he learns that the true meaning of Christmas cannot be taken away.

“This will be my eighth time sourly strutting ‘round Whoville, and I’m still as anxious and giddy as I was the first year I blanketed myself in the green carpet,” said Sigmund. “This character and story are so rich and timely, and I never tire of exploring and playing in their gorgeous world.”

The adult cast features Reed Sigmund* (The Grinch), Dean Holt* (Old Max), Matthew Hall* (JP Who), Autumn Ness* (Mama Who), Adam Qualls* (Grandpa Who), Suzie Juul* (Grandma Who), and Janely Rodriguez* (Betty-Lou Who). The adult ensemble includes Ben Glisczinski, Ebony Ramquist, and Tom Reed.

The student cast includes Adelyn Frost and Harriet Spencer (Young Max), Chloe Sorensen (Cindy-Lou Who), Brody Breen (Danny Who), Luciana Erika Mayer (Annie Who), Matea Córdova Stuart (Boo Who), Cortlan Gosa (Who Child/Mini Grinch), and Eowyn Scullard (Who Child/Mini Max), with ensemble members Maeve Finn, Brecken Lee, Grace Nelson, Nicole Rush-Reese, Kaiden Schreiner, Elliot Schuster, and Bastion Westerberg.

Adult understudies include Brandon Brooks, Antonisia Collins, C. Ryan Shipley, and Angela Steele. Student understudies include Maya Haugen and Carter Monahan.

In addition to Mason, Marvin, Holt, Hansen, Zupanc, and Grotting, the creative team includes Tom Butsch^ (Scenic Design), David Kay Mickelsen^ (Costume Design), Nancy Schertler^ (Lighting Design), Sean Healey (Sound Design), Craig Gottschalk (Projection Design), Stacy McIntosh (Associate Director), Angela Steele (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Nate Stanger* (Stage Manager), Shelby Reddig* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Ashley Pupo (Stage Management Fellow).

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association

^Member of United Scenic Artists, Local 829

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph.



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in rehearsal at Children's Theatre Company