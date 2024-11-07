Photos: ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Youth Edition) At Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This weekend, Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will present ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Youth Edition), running November 8 - 10, 2024 at the NorShor Theatre. Check out photos from the production.

Starring 28 talented young performers from the Twin Ports community, this one-act adaptation of the Broadway hit is crafted specifically for young actors and audiences.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of Ragtime and Once On This Island, Anastasia is a spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. The story follows Anya, a brave young woman determined to uncover the mystery of her past. Orphaned and living in post-revolutionary Russia with no memory of her life before age 17, she embarks on a journey to find her family and, more importantly, herself. Along the way, Anya is joined by Dmitry, a charming con man, and Vlad, a lovable ex-aristocrat, who believe she may be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia. Together, they hatch a plan to escape Russia and journey to Paris, where Anya hopes to find her family and reclaim her heritage.

“Through her journey to remember who she is, Anya discovers that family extends beyond blood ties,” says Duluth Playhouse’s Director of Education & Youth Programming, Denise Ruemping, who is directing the musical. “Audiences today can relate to her quest for identity. In our increasingly diverse world, we all embark on similar journeys, searching for our own sense of belonging and connection with others.”

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and soaring score, Anastasia features songs from the beloved animated film, including “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December.”

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555, or visit duluthplayhouse.org



The Cast of ANASTASIA

