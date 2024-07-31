Performers and Creative Team Set For MOYA by Zip Zap Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the performers and creative team for MOYA by Zip Zap Circus, a thrilling spectacle from Cape Town, South Africa that will be the first production of CTC’s 2024-2025 Season.



MOYA by Zip Zap Circus features an original soundtrack composed by Josh Hawks. Audiences will soar into the visual spectacle of this pulsating acrobatic performance set against the Cape Town skyline! Comic jugglers, unicycle dancers, and an authentic gumboot dance will take you on a freewheeling journey that explores the spirit and vitality of township life. Watch as a simple city bench becomes a sidesplitting spark for a newfound friendship, and feel the energetic beat of South African pop music. You’ll relish this thrilling feat of acrobatics and rhythmic movement that celebrates the joy of sharing community with one another.

“Having our troupe and show MOYA come to Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis this September fills me with pure excitement, pride, and gratitude,” said Laurence Estève, co-founder and CEO of Zip Zap Circus. “I can't wait for our performers to share their genuine spirit on stage, inspiring both young and old alike. Through workshops and collaborations, we hope to create meaningful connections and spread joy throughout Minneapolis. This journey is not just about entertainment; it's about fostering understanding and sparking creativity in every heart we touch.”

MOYA by Zip Zap Circus will play from September 12-October 20, 2024, on CTC’s UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/zipzap or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

“CTC's commitment to introducing our audiences to the voices of young people from around the world continues with Zip Zap Circus,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “With abounding energy and acrobatics, MOYA is a story straight from the heart of South Africa. Created to give local students the opportunity to stretch their talents and pursue their dreams, MOYA celebrates the land these circus performers call home. This story is inspiring and entertaining!”

The performers for MOYA by Zip Zap Circus are Bridgette Berning, Jason Barnard, Matthew Risk, Lukhanyo Samson, Masizakhe Kovi, Luqmaan Benjamin, Phelelani Ndakrokra, Vuyani Lottering, Akho Narwele, and Jacobus Claassen.

The creative team for MOYA by Zip Zap Circus includes Brent van Rensburg (artistic director), Brin Schoellkopf (artistic coach and artistic director), Sabine van Rensburg (virtual director and artistic consultant), Nikolas Pulka (artistic coach and creative director), Josh Hawks (musical director), Adele Bank (choreographer), Kieran McGregor (lighting designer), Beaura Jacobs (costume designer), and Sbonakaliso Ndaba (gumboots act choreographer).

Tickets to MOYA by Zip Zap Circus may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/zipzap or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

Comments