PREMARITAL To Premiere At Twin Cities Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The feature comedy Premarital, written and directed by Midwest filmmaker Robert Ingraham, will premiere at the Twin Cities Film Festival on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 3:30 p.m.

The screening will take place at Marcus West End Cinema, 1625 West End Blvd., Minneapolis, MN 55416, followed by a Q&A with the cast and creative team.

Premarital stars Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mark Hapka (23 Blast, Hot Take: Depp v. Heard), Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect films, Woman of the Hour), and Meredith Thomas (The Merry Gentlemen). The ensemble also includes Cathy Shim (Reno 911!), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Fallout), Igby Rigney (Midnight Mass), Abby Pierce (The Bear), and Steve Hanks (Jesus Revolution), and introduces Isabelle Muthiah and Jack Welshons.

Produced by Hapka under his White Room banner alongside Ingraham (Cowcatcher), Margaret and Corey Bienert (Marginal Creative), Annie Varberg, and Bryan Fellows, the film features original music by Cobey Bienert.

Set in the Midwest, Premarital follows a Christian family navigating faith, relationships, and generational ideals. The filmmakers describe it as “an attempt to honestly explore (and laugh at) the wild permutations of life that result from different belief systems — acknowledging the ugly and the beautiful alike.”

“We’re very excited to share our film with the Twin Cities audience,” said Ingraham. “This is a story about a Midwestern family, and it carries a distinctly Midwestern sense of humor — so the folks here really get it.”