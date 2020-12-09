Minnesota Ballet Moves THE NUTCRACKER to a Virtual Format

Duluth's Minnesota Ballet is moving its annual production of The Nutcracker to a virtual format this year, CBS 3 reports.

"We had to re-think this and figure out how can we do this, make it imaginative, make it compelling to the audience to want to see it," said Artistic Director of the Minnesota Ballet, Karl von Rabenau.

The ballet will be pre-recorded at the Depot and Glensheen and will air on CBS 3.

"I just hope that we can give them a little escape from the drain of COVID and just a little fantasy and back to some semblance of normalcy," dancer Reinhard von Rabenau said.

The ballet performance will air on Monday, December 21st, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on CBS 3.

