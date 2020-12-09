Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Minnesota Ballet Moves THE NUTCRACKER to a Virtual Format

The ballet performance will air on Monday, December 21st, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on CBS 3.

Dec. 9, 2020  

Duluth's Minnesota Ballet is moving its annual production of The Nutcracker to a virtual format this year, CBS 3 reports.

"We had to re-think this and figure out how can we do this, make it imaginative, make it compelling to the audience to want to see it," said Artistic Director of the Minnesota Ballet, Karl von Rabenau.

The ballet will be pre-recorded at the Depot and Glensheen and will air on CBS 3.

"I just hope that we can give them a little escape from the drain of COVID and just a little fantasy and back to some semblance of normalcy," dancer Reinhard von Rabenau said.

The ballet performance will air on Monday, December 21st, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on CBS 3.

Read more on CBS 3.



Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stars Reunite to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Darius de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!