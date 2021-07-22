MJTC Changes Name to Six Points Theater and Announces New Season

After 26 seasons, Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company has changed its name to Six Points Theater.

"We're excited to introduce our new name that embraces the vitality of our mission and history while looking forward to our future," said Barbara Brooks, Producing Artistic Director. "We'll continue to share stories with you that reveal the common threads of humanity through a Jewish lens. To share stories that matter. To share stories that make us laugh and cry. To share compelling and entertaining stories that reflect today's complex world."

This season's subscription includes a mysterious drama that explores family and truth, a seriocomedy about survival, and a new-play reading festival. Patrons can also add on a world premiere holiday production which is a new commission with songs, and an outdoor performance of our recently sold-out hit, A Pickle.

The venues for A Pickle will be a combination of various outdoor sites, and we will return to Highland Park Community Center Theater, 1978 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, for our other plays.

Here's the season:

A Pickle

July 28 - August 15, 2021

by Deborah Yarchun

After entering her kosher pickles into the Creative Activities Competition for preserved food at the Minnesota State Fair, Doris discovers that they've been discarded onto a backroom table. The following year she finds her family delicacy disqualified for a second year in a row! Disappointed but not defeated, Doris sets out on a quest to uncover why they're not receiving their due ranking amongst pickles. Based on true events, this sold-out hit from this last season is back by popular demand! Starring Sally Wingert. (This is an add-on to the 3-Show Subscriber Package.)

The People's Violin

October 23 - November 14, 2021

by Charles Varon

A filmmaker with a faltering career receives a grant to make a documentary about his father, a famous Jewish author and therapist for Holocaust survivors. When the discovery of a mysterious violin slowly uncovers the family's unspoken history, the project turns into a gripping quest for truth. This intriguing and suspenseful drama, framed as a documentary, reveals the complexity of family, relationships, and the search for identity.

Chanukah in the Dark

December 5 - 21, 2021

by Hayley Finn

It's Chanukah, and 10-year-old Max is looking forward to presents, latkes and his grandmother's amazing donuts. But when an ice storm causes a power outage, Max discovers that Chanukah is all about overcoming adversity, and seeing The Miracles in life! A World Premiere with original songs. Commissioned by Six Points Theater. (This is an add-on to the 3-Show Subscriber Package.)

New Play Reading Festival

February 23 - March 13, 2022

Three new plays, hand-picked and not-yet seen by the public, will be presented in onstage readings. This format will allow audiences to experience cutting-edge work and Six Points Theater to broaden the landscape of Jewish theater.

Two Jews Walk Into a War

April 30 - May 22, 2022

by Seth Rozin

Zeblyan and Ishaq are the last two Jews living in Kabul. While they both want to urgently repopulate their ancient Jewish community, how to do so is something they cannot agree upon. Against a backdrop of explosions and bullets, the two men must reconcile their theological differences and work together. Inspired by true events, this play balances Borscht Belt humor and poignancy in a touching look at cultural continuity.