Live Web Series for Kids, NOODLE PIE ISLAND, to Begin Season 2

Actor/Comedian Lauren Anderson (Brave New Workshop) teamed up with artist and Executive Director Joe Dressel (Netflix), along with Associate Producer Nissa Nordland Morgan (Twin Cities Horror Fest, Special When Lit) to create a YouTube-based Interactive Children's Television Show. Join Captain Laroo (Lauren Anderson) and the rest of the NoodleHead Crew on the island each week, as they use the power of imagination to go on adventures and help each other!

Each episode is jam-packed with the best comedic local talent from Brave New Workshop, Daleko Arts, Blackout Improv, HUGE Theater, Strike Theater, Theatre Pro Rata, and more. Filmed at Green Screen Studios in St.Paul, the show has a vibrant aesthetic that combines Anderson and Dressel's colorful illustrations with clever digital effects, and big-hearted comedy.

Each episode features an up-on-your-feet adventure and includes a guided craft project using simple household items. Kids will laugh and learn soft skills such as patience and empathy, while getting active with singing, dancing, and the power of play. Join Noodle Pie Island live on Saturday mornings for a chance to interact directly with the host. Kids can answer questions and watch their ideas play out onscreen through the power of the internet!

Noodle Pie Island will begin on Saturday, February 26th, at 11:00 a.m. and run until Saturday, May 16th at 11:00am. There will be 12 episodes total that will stream live for free on Noodle Pie Island's YouTube Channel. You can Support Noodle Pie Island by purchasing merchandise, subscribing to their YouTube Channel, following them on Instagram and Facebook, visiting their website, and joining their mailing list.

The Season 2 cast features Lauren Anderson, Ben Thietje, Mike Fotis, Taj Ruler, Ryan Nelson, Bailey J.Hess, Anna Hickey Fotis, Steve Anderson, Alexis Camille, Amanda White, Javier Morillo, Andy Kuhlmann, Heather Meyer, Peggy Flanagan, Siobhan Hellendrung, Denzel Belin, Nissa Nordland Morgan, Kayla Dvorak Feld, Rita Boersma, Maisie Hartke, John Gebretatose, Destiny Davidson, Joe Dressel, Matt Kessen, and Suzi Juul.

The episodes are written by Lauren Anderson and Heather Meyer and have music by Jon Pumper.