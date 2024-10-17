Lineup Set for History Theatre's Raw Stages Workshops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Theatre revealed the line-up for the Fall Raw Stages Festival for Oct 25-27, 2024. HT celebrates entering the third decade of commissioning and developing new works with an expanded festival with 4 stages readings, 2 salons, and a festival celebration. Tickets are on sale now. Come and be a part of the magic!

"We have moved our beloved Raw Stages festival in order to deepen our commitment to new work. Placing it in the fall allows the organization to give even more time and energy to our flagship festival." says New Works & Producing Associate and Festival Producer Laura Leffler.

For the few patrons who see only one reading, the festival will serve them as it always has. For the new play devotees, HT is offering a weekend overflowing with not only new works, but discussions with local playwrights and new works leaders to stimulate the mind and get a deeper understanding of the inner workings of new play development. Plus, a party for audiences to mingle with artists and celebrate the new canon we are creating together.

"We couldn't be more excited about the playwrights in this fall's festival. Some favorites are returning, but in new ways." Leffler adds. "Sandra Struthers, who we all love in GLENSHEEN, will show another side of her artistry with History Theatre audiences as a writer in her semi-autobiographical piece that explores the Wilmar Eight. Musical darling Keith Hovis returns after last fall's critically acclaimed BOY WONDER with a new collaborator, Rachel Teagle, to tell a heartwarming tale about St. Paul's famous Winter Carnival. All around theatre talent Lester Mayers has served as a dramaturg on several History Theatre projects, and now presents his own writing about vanguard Minnesota lawyer Lena O. Smith, whose many accomplishments include helping to found the NAACP. We are also thrilled to welcome History Theatre newcomer TyLie Shider and his piece about the beloved Twin Cities singing group, Sounds of Blackness."

The Full Line-Up

ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL

book & co-lyrics by Rachel Teagle

music & co-lyrics by Keith Hovis

directed by Richard D. Thompson

music directed by Joshua Burniece

dramaturgy by Alayna Jacqueline

stage managed by Jaya Robillard

Friday Oct 25, 7:30pm

When Saint Paul city architect Clarence "Cap" Wigington is tasked with designing a glorious ice palace for the Winter Carnival, he and his wife Viola get much more than they bargained for when the magic of the Carnival enters their lives. With a gust of icy wind, Viola and Cap are whisked away into the realm of King Boreas and find themselves at the center of the epic myth that drives the festival. In this magical land of the North Wind, historical figures from the Carnival's long and storied history are seeking a new King to bring back the magic and see in Cap's brilliance the leader they've been hoping for. Meanwhile, jealous Fire Lord Vulcanus and his right-hand woman Klondike Kate see in Viola an opportunity to disrupt the winter king and end the festival once and for all. In a journey through both myth and history, they meet Minnesota figures from 19th-century amateur poets to champion snowmobile racers, all of whom helped make the Winter Carnival a lasting and marvelous tradition. As the realm discovers the magic in creativity and community, Cap and Viola melt the ice that has formed between them, and the power of the Winter Carnival is ignited once again.

In this brand-new musical comedy adventure, playwright Rachel Teagle and composer Keith Hovis explore the strange and wonderful world of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and the resilience, imagination, and heart that make Minnesota such a wonderful place, especially in the snow.

Cast: Benjamin Bailey, Erin Capello Kopp^, Zola Dee*, Ben Dutcher*, Elena Glass*^, Anna Hashizume*, Abby Magalee*, Abilene Olson, Cameron Reeves^, Randy Schmeling*, Leslie Vincent^, Kyle Weiler*, and Adrienne Zimiga-January.

SO HELP ME GOD

by Lester Mayers

directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes

dramaturgy by Vinecia Coleman

stage managed by Keara Lavandowska

Saturday, October 26, 1 pm

So Help Me God is a powerful depiction of Lena O. Smith's extraordinary life, showcasing her journey as the first Black woman lawyer and President of the NAACP in the 1920s. The play explores her personal growth, triumphs, and legal battles, focusing on a landmark case where she represented an African American family facing racial violence in an all-white neighborhood. As "the negotiator" and "Fearless and from the West," Smith fearlessly confronted systemic obstacles to African American rights during a time of rampant violence. The production also sheds light on the suppression of women, offering an empowering portrayal of a trailblazing woman ahead of her time.

Cast: Idman Adan, Justin Michael Cooke*, Sean Dillon, Erin Farsté^, Peyton Dixon*, Valencia Proctor, Josh Simpson, Cherene Snow*, and Dana Lee Thompson.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF

by Sandra Struthers

directed by Laura Leffler

dramaturgy by Cat Hammond

stage managed by Katie Cornish

Saturday, October 26, 7 pm

Hungry Like the Wolf is a fast-paced, irreverent comedy exploring the first American bank strike and fight for women's labor rights, an '80s tv-movie flop, a starlet's battle with McCarthyism, and a young woman's obsession with Duran Duran. In this coming-of-age story, audiences will learn about the Willmar Eight--the eight local women who led the famous 1977 strike--, the film made about them, and Lee Grant--the fascinating actress-turned-director who told their story.

Hungry Like the Wolf blends personal narrative storytelling, sketch comedy, an off-kilter game show, and totally tubular 80's hits! While playful and humorous, this show invites audiences to ask: how do we fight for justice in the face of inequity, what do we do when our heroes fail us, and how can we draw upon humor and fellowship to dream into a better tomorrow.

Cast: Kathryn Fumie^, Tracey Maloney*, Addie Phelps*, Luverne Seifert*, Angela Timberman*, and Allison Vincent.

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES

by TyLie Shider

directed by Aaron Todd Douglas

dramaturgy by Faye Price

stage managed by Lee Johnson

Sunday, October 27, 2:30 pm

When Doris Hines, a promising nightclub singer, moves to Minneapolis from Yonkers, NY, her young marriage is on the rocks, but she is determined to establish a career in show business in an effort to raise her six children in a post WWII society still gripped by the horrors of racism. Reputedly, Nat King Cole told Ella Fitzgerald, "do NOT miss Doris Hines!" and she didn't. This quote encompasses Doris' career in show business, and playwright TyLie's Shider's interest in adapting her relatively unsung story for the stage.

Cast: Comfort Dolo*, Erin Farsté, Kelechi Jaavaid, Paul LaNave, and Ashawnti Sakina Ford.

^rehearsal swing *indicates member of AEA

SALONS: Free events open to the public and all festival goers to dig deeper into the new play development and the New Work being produced across the Twin Cities.

Saturday Oct 26 4pm: Playwrights on New Plays and History Plays, moderated by Richard D. Thompson

Learn about the secrets of some of History Theatre's favorite playwrights and their writing process. Discover how writing a history play differs from fiction and get a chance to ask questions directly to the writers. The panel will feature Jeffrey Hatcher, Alayna Jacqueline, Laurie Flanigan Hegge, and Josef Evans.

Sunday Oct 27 1pm: Supporting the New Play Environment, moderated by Laura Leffler

Wondering what you can do to help even more new work get made at History Theatre and in the Twin Cities? Listen as new work leaders from the community discuss what exactly is needed to help new plays thrive. The panel will feature Christopher Bineham (Director of Advancement, The Playwrights' Center), Tyler Michaels-King (Artistic Director, Trademark Theatre), Rick Shiomi (Co-founder of Mu Performing Arts and Full Circle Theater), and Nicole A. Watson (Producing Artistic Director, The Playwrights' Center).

Ticket Information

Tickets: $15 for individual readings; $45 for All-Access Pass to readings (limited availability). Students can attend the individual readings for $5. Readings will be performed in the Auditorium at History Theatre, 30 E. 10th Street, St. Paul. All readings are general admission. Learn more: https://www.historytheatre.com/raw-stages-new-works-festival-2

Comments