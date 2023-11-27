Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Max Wojtanowicz - MUSICAL MONDAYS - Lush 36%

Lori Dokken - WOMEN ON THE MOON - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 12%

Jennifer Eckes - JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD - Bryant Lake Bowl 10%

Ein Schwab - DR. JAY'S CABARET - Crooners Supper Club 9%

Joyann Parker - PATSY CLINE - Crooners Supper Club 8%

Mistress Ginger - LOOKING FOR LIZA - Crooners Supper Club 7%

Susy Killeen - DR. JAY'S CABARET - kj's hideaway 6%

Josh Carson, Emily Dussault and Leslie Vincent - TWEE AF: THIS SHOW WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE - Bryant Lake Bowl 4%

Aja Parham - THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS - Songbook Live 4%

Emily Fury Daly - FURIOUS - No Name Bar, Winona 3%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Crooners Supper Club 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 9%

Jen Haider - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Maggie Koller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 6%

Maeve Mellen - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Kyle Weiler - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 5%

Alison Solomon - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Kelly Nelson - EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Ann Brown - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Kyle Weiler - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Kirstin Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Delaney Hunter - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Joey Miller - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Jenessa Iverson - MARY POPPINS - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Michael Terrell Brown - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Laura Mahler - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Chris Adam - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Stephanie Anne Bertumen - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Marley Ritchie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 2%

Madi Nelson - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

Heather Fisher - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Krista Kemp - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

Mason Tyer - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Naomi Muhs - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Stephanie Hamilton - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre 55 1%

Allyson Richert/Ben Bakken - PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valérie Thérèse Bart - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 10%

Jen Kroshus - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 10%

A. Emily Heaney - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Mathew LeFebvre - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 6%

Jen Kroshus - WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 6%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 6%

Laura Wacker-Hansen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 5%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 4%

Rich Hamson - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 4%

Christy Branham - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

Christa Ludwig - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Meghan Kent - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Jessica Moore - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 2%

John Merritt - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Mary Wellman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Carol Shukle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Westonka Community Theatref 2%

Christy Branham - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Carol Shukle - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Samantha Fromm Haddow - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Sarah Christenson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Bunce Performing Arts 2%

Bronson Talcott - MARY POPPINS - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Rane Oganowski - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 2%

Trevor Bowen - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 2%



Best Dance Production

FOOTLOOSE - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 20%

A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 18%

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 18%

GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 10%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 7%

GREAT GATSBY - Collide 6%

THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Peter Rothstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 11%

Christopher Teipner - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 8%

Braylon Lane - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Kelsie Balon Peck - CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 7%

Vanessa Brooke Agnes - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

SARNA LAPINE - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

Vanessa M. H. Powers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Rob Sutherland - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 3%

Farrah Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Eric Morris - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 3%

Justin Madsen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

Sharayah Russell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 2%

Scott Ford - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Marci Lucht - NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

Ryan DeLaCroix - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Adán Varela - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

Anna Olson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Jeff Anderson - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

JC Lippold - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 2%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

Kivan Kirk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Kristin Nelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Jodene Wartman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Haj - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 11%

Risa Brainin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 9%

Greta Grosch - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 9%

Eric Morris & Mason Tyer - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 7%

Harry Waters Jr. - BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 7%

Addie Gorlan Han - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 6%

Tarah Flanagan - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 6%

Linda Paulsen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 5%

Talvin Wilkes - LOCOMOTION - Children’s Theatre Company 4%

Melissa Maxwell - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Kari Steinbach - OUR TOWN - Open Window Theatre 4%

Steve H. Broadnax III - SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 4%

Brandon Raghu - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 3%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

George Roesler - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Matt Saxe - CLUE: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre 2%

Megan K. Pence - CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Allison Vincent - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 2%

Amber Bjork - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Heidi Richardson-Duggan - WCT WINTER VARIETY SHOW - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Brad Erickson - FARGO ALLEGRO - Nightfall Productions (MN Fringe) 1%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Ensemble

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 8%

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 6%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 4%

JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Melancholics Anonymous 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 2%

GODSPELL - Open Door Community Theater 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

BRIGHT STAR - DalekoArts 2%

BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 13%

Jacob Hofer - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 9%

Tom Prestin - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 9%

Donald Holder - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

Seth Bercich & Jacob Pasiuk - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Kyia Britts - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

Jacob Hofer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 5%

Shannon Elliott - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

James Erickson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

Braeden Cliff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Alex Clark - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

James Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Karin Olson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Mark Kieffer - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Kyia Britts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Michael Klaers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Robert Wierzel - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 2%

Avery Reagan - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Andrew Vance - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 1%

Alyssa Kraft - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lakeshore Players 1%

Alice Endo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Pablo Santiago - SHANE - Guthrie Theater 1%

Alex Clark - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 1%

Alice Endo - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Emmet Kowler - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jason Hansen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 12%

Aaron VanDanacker - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 11%

Aaron VanDanacker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 8%

Trevor Woggan - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 7%

Derick Rehurek - THE SECRET GARDEN - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7%

Denise Prosek - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 7%

Bradley Beahen - GODSPELL - Artistry 5%

Sarah Meier - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 5%

Casey Barker and Josh Roeser - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

Wesley Frye - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 4%

Logan Campbell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

Brenda Varda - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Derick Rehurek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 3%

Wesley Frye - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Lakeshore Players Theatre 3%

Bradley Beahen - BRIGHT STAR - DalekoArts 2%

Wesley Frye - THE WEDDING SINGER - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Sean Barker - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Tyler Eliason & Noah Wilson - FOOTLOOSE - Cross Community Players 2%

Jack Johnston - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Ashland Productions 1%

Evan Tyler Wilson - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Jamie Schmidt - THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 1%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 1%

Hawken Paul & Kayla Dvorak Feld - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Randal Buikema - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company 1%

Raymond Berg - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre 55 0%



Best Musical

SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 11%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 8%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 5%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 3%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

NEWSIES - St. Anthony Community Theater 2%

RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

HELLO DOLLY - Theater Latte Da 2%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Minneapolis Community Education 1%

BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

AN AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s Theatre Company 27%

A GIRL SCOUT'S GUIDE TO EXORCISM - Melancholics Anonymous 9%

BORN WITH TEETH - Guthrie Theater 8%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 8%

THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 7%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 6%

SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 6%

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 6%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 5%

SHANE - Guthrie Theater 4%

WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 2%

FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD - Park Square Theatre 2%

FARGO ALLEGRO - Nightfall Productions (MN Fringe) 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Capello - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 9%

Bridget Benson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 6%

Mia Nelson - WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 5%

Brandon Densmore - THE SECRET GARDEN - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 4%

Katherine Fried - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Christian Peitsch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Jack Lambert - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 3%

Xander Condie - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 3%

Lisa Howard - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Shana Eisenberg - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 3%

Freya Klein - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 2%

Courtney Rodd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Ashland Productions 2%

Marissa Noe - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Jaclyn McDonald - A CHORUS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 2%

Erica Kerstetter - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

John Jamison II - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 2%

Emily Tyra - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Sam Verdick - CABARET - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Monty Hayes - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 2%

Christie Kullman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Kacie Riddle - LEGALLY BLONDE - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Marcae Woodward - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Tara Schwichtenberg - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Regina Marie Williams - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 13%

Noah Hynick - OUR TOWN - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 9%

William DeMeritt - SHANE - Guthrie Theater 8%

Avi Aharoni - DANCING LESSONS - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 7%

Luke Aaron Davidson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 7%

Junie Edwards - LOCOMOTION - Childrens Theatre Company 6%

Ashley Bowen - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 6%

Michael Braugher - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 6%

Kristen Azira - SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 4%

Timothy Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 4%

Ben Tallen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Shayla Corteau - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 3%

Abby Slater - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Megan K. Pence - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

Thomas Bevan - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 2%

Chauncy Thomas - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Emily Fury Daly - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Mikell Sapp - DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 2%

Emily Grodzik - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Ron Ravensborg - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 2%

Ashley Bowen - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Michael Berry - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 2%

De'Onna Prince - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Matthew Kraft - THE BOOK CLUB: PLAY - Theatre in the Round 1%

Daniel Walker - WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 14%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Guthrie Theater 8%

HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 7%

NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 6%

THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 5%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 5%

EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 5%

THE THREE MUSKEERS - Lakeshore Players 5%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 4%

THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 4%

BORN WITH TEETH - Guthrie Theater 4%

OUR TOWN - Open Window Theatre 3%

WOUNDED HEALERS - Chaska Community Center 3%

DANCING LESSONS - Theatre L’Homme Dieu 3%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

SALLY & TOM - Guthrie Theater 2%

CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 2%

BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

DIESEL HEART - History Theatre 1%

THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 1%

THE BOOK CLUB: PLAY - Theatre in the Round 1%



Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - Minnesota Opera 38%

DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Minnesota Opera 32%

THREE DECEMBERS - Skylark Opera Theatre 16%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 14%

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 10%

Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 9%

Vicky Erickson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

Adam Oster - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

Hannah Johnson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 5%

Sarah Bahr - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 4%

Ursula K Bowden - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Open Door Community Theater 4%

Dietrich Poppen/Crist Ballas - EURYDICE - Theatre in the Round 4%

Joe Johnson - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 4%

Katie Edwards - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Farrah Buffington - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Devyn Becker - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Brady Whitcomb - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 2%

Jami Newstrom - RAGTIME - Morris Park Players 2%

Ivy Treccani - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Chelsea Masteller Warren - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 2%

Justin Hooper - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Jan Chambers - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 1%

Dave Pust - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 1%

Joel Sass - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 1%

MJ Leffler & Antonia Perez - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%

Luke Rogers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Michaela Lochen - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Brady Whitcomb - CALENDER GIRLS - Lakeshore Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Morrow - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 13%

Aaron VanDanacker - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 11%

Matthew Hayes - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

Born into Royalty - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 7%

Tom Prestin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 6%

Jon Christenson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 6%

Tom Prestin - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 6%

Tom Dahle - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

Darron L West - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 4%

Alan Pagel - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 4%

Born into Royalty - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 4%

Jeff Geisler - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Kristin Smith - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Andy Horka - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ordway 3%

Tom Prestin - GODSPELL - Artistry 3%

Kathrine Horowitz - THE ROOT BEER LADY - History Theatre 2%

Nathaniel Glewwe - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 2%

Born into Royalty - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ArtistryMN 2%

Nathaniel Glewwe - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Scott O'Brien - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Jeff Polunas - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Nathaniel Glewwe - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 1%

C. Andrew Mayer - THE DEFEAT OF JESSE JAMES - History Theatre 1%

Born into Royalty - THE PAJAMA GAME - ArtistryMN 1%

Jacob M. Davis - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Wariboko Semenitari - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 7%

Audrey Mojica - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 7%

Sydney Summers - GREASE - Soar regional arts 5%

Collin Norton-Zeimet - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 4%

Kyle Weiler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Latte Da 4%

John Siracusa - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

John Yi - INTO THE WOODS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Mars Severson - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 3%

Maddie Napolski - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ashland Productions 3%

Tod Peterson - THE PROM - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 3%

Stacey Dolan - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Imani Harris - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Tony Peterson - BIG FISH - Chaska Valley Family Theater 2%

Collin Krieger - SIDE SHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Sam Stoll - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 2%

Brandon Osero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Meta Lobben - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 2%

Lois Estell - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Lucas Bueling - NEWSIES - Stages 2%

Marley Ritchie - A CHOURS LINE - Lyric Arts Main Street Stage 2%

Javari Horne - GODSPELL - ArtistryMN 2%

Jasper Grawe - MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 2%

Janelle Karlsrud - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Dan Feia - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Max Wojtanowicz - INTO THE WOODS - A Chorus Line 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anna Hashizume - FIRE IN THE NEW WORLD - Park Square Theatre 10%

Peter Christian Hansen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Guthrie Theater 9%

Lois Estell - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 7%

John Siracusa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Westonka Community Theatref 7%

William Sturdivant - IMBROGLIO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 7%

Anya Whelan-Smith - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 6%

Ray Dooley - HAMLET - Guthrie Theater 5%

Matt Saxe - BALDWIN'S LAST FIRE - Black Lives, Black Words at the Minnesota Fringe 5%

Anna Olson - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 5%

Sarah Furniss - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 5%

Jeffery Nolan - NOISES OFF - Lakeshore Players 5%

Taylor Evans - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 5%

Emily Fury Daly - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 4%

Todd Hansen - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 4%

Ariel Pinkerton - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 3%

Luke Aaron Davidson - THE THREE MUSKTEERS - Lakeshore Players 2%

Gary Jader - MURDERED TO DEATH - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Tarah Flanagan - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Raúl Arámbula - BY THE BOG OF CATS - Theatre Pro Rata 2%

Lucas Gerstner - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Theatre in the Round 2%

Christopher Gerson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Patti Gage - THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Theatre in the Round 1%

Peter Christian Hansen - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Dark and Stormy Productions 1%

Samuel Ahern - STARVED AT THE MINNESOTA FRINGE - Vintage Players Productions/Mindless Mirth & Samuel Ahern 1%

Benjamin Boucvalt - THE WINTER'S TALE - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

AMERICAN TAIL - Children’s theatre company 21%

WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 18%

MARY POPPINS - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 12%

MATILDA - Chaska Valley Family Theater 9%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Stages Theatre Company 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Eagan Summer Community Theater 5%

THE MUSIC MAN - Rosetown Playhouse 5%

SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Normandale Community College 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stages 4%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Lakeshore Players 3%

WESTONKA COMMUNITY THEATRE CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatref 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Buffalo Community Theater 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Lakeshore Players 3%

LOCOMOTION - Childrens Theatre Company 2%

DESCENDANTS - Stages 2%

SHERWOOD - Theatre in the Round 2%

