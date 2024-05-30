Katie Bradley Named Interim Artistic Director at Theater Mu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starting August 2024, Katie Bradley will be Theater Mu’s interim artistic director, joining managing director Anh Thu T. Pham in co-leading the Midwest’s largest Asian American theater company. As interim, Bradley will report to the board of directors, produce the 2024/25 season programmed by departing artistic director Lily Tung Crystal, and oversee Mu’s ongoing outreach and community programs. Bradley has worked with Mu since 2006 as an actor, teaching artist, producer, and director, most recently directing the 2024 world premiere of Hells Canyon by Keiko Green.

“Theater Mu has had an enormous artistic impact on my career over the years, beginning in 2006 when co-founder Rick Shiomi cast me in A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Bradley says. “Not only did I have a space to train and hone my skills both onstage and behind the scenes, but Mu also gave me the opportunity to receive mentorship from other Asian American artists in the company, including Lily. Lily is leaving Theater Mu in such a strong place, and as interim artistic director, my goal is to provide as smooth a transition as possible for the staff and the community.”

Mu board chair Ruthie Johnson, who led the interim appointment process, says, “Our goal in naming an interim artistic director is to be able to care for our staff, artists, and Mu community while we search for the permanent hire. Katie made sense as she is someone who has worked with Mu’s staff extensively and embodies Mu’s values and vision to not just have stories that represent the richness of the Asian experience but also support new stories and talent in every aspect of theater.”

Bradley made her Twin Cities acting debut in 2005 with the former Theatre de La Jeune Lune, and over the years, she has performed at Mu, the Guthrie Theater, Ten Thousand Things Theater, Children’s Theatre Company, Full Circle Theater, Open Eye Theatre, and others. Regionally, she has been on stage at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles. As a director, she helmed Anna Ouyang Moench’s Man of God (2022) and the world premiere of Keiko Green’s Hells Canyon (2024) at Mu, in addition to directing play workshops and readings, and assistant directing at the Guthrie Theater (Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with Tim Bond) and Mu (peerless with Tung Crystal).

Beyond Theater Mu’s mainstage productions, Bradley has had a part in all of Mu’s education programs. Not only is she a lead teacher for the Mu Stories school residencies—the theater company’s longest-running community program for elementary through high schoolers—but she helped restructure its curriculum to what it is today. Bradley has also taught multiple Mu Training Institute classes, which are designed for aspiring or working BIPOC artists ages 16-plus, and she has taught at Mu Explorations Summer Camp.

“Katie has worked with Mu in some capacity every year since I’ve been managing director,” Pham says. “She’s been a part of Theater Mu’s growth these last couple of years, and I’m looking forward to working with her in this new role as we continue to grow.”

Theater Mu is currently reviewing proposals by several search firms who will help shape the national search process for a permanent artistic director. “We are tremendously fortunate that our community is deeply passionate and invested in the success of Theater Mu,” says board treasurer Nonoko Sato, who is also leading the search committee. “We know that there is a strong pool of artistic leaders locally and nationally, and we are excited to partner with a values-aligned search firm to help our board navigate this important search. The board and leadership of Mu remain deeply committed to ensuring positive experiences for our candidates, Mu staff, and our artistic communities throughout this process.”

Looking ahead, Mu will be announcing its 2024/25 season in the next few weeks; holding its fourth annual Mu Explorations summer theater camp in July; and celebrating Tung Crystal’s last week at Mu during the second annual Block Party Fundraiser on July 28.

Tung Crystal says, “I have a deep love of Mu and while it breaks my heart to leave, I am thrilled that the theater, as well as the artists and work I’ve shepherded for our upcoming seasons, is in Katie and Anh Thu’s capable and loving hands while the board launches a search for my permanent successor. I also look forward to providing assistance where it’s needed during this rich time. Mu is so treasured by the Twin Cities and Asian American communities that I hope and trust they will continue to support the company during this exciting transition.”

