Interview: Sarah Beth Ganey of WHITE CHRISTMAS at Circa 21

Sarah Beth Ganey as Judy Hayes

Photo by Kimberly Calhoun

A timeless holiday favorite is lighting up the stage this season as Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, running through December 28 in Rock Island. Based on the cherished 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, this Tony-nominated musical features Berlin’s beloved songs including “Blue Skies,” “Happy Holiday,” “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy,” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.”

Bringing the story’s charm and nostalgia to life is a talented company of performers, including Sarah Beth Ganey, who plays Judy Hayes and shares what makes this production—and the holiday season itself—so special.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of White Christmas?

The cast and production team have been so uplifting and supportive throughout this process. Being away from home during the holiday season can be difficult, but being part of a team that’s focused on sharing a little Christmas magic with our audience is incredibly rewarding.

What is your favorite song in White Christmas?

I really love the song White Christmas. It holds so many personal memories for me, and hearing it performed so beautifully by this cast feels like a gift every night.

What is your favorite moment in White Christmas?

Dancing The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing with Bobby Becher is my favorite moment in the show. You couldn’t ask for a better scene—or a better dance partner. It’s such an athletic number, but knowing you have a solid partner to lift you up makes all the difference. Plus, the costume is stunning and moves beautifully onstage; I can’t wait for audiences to see it.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

This show is such a nostalgic and optimistic piece of theatre. While it may differ from the film audiences remember, it carries the same heart. Ashley Becher has infused this production with so much warmth and humor, and I hope that in the midst of a sometimes chaotic season, it reminds people that caring for one another is the greatest gift we can give.

What do you personally enjoy most about the holiday season?

I’m a big fan of all the holiday food and flavors this time of year. Sharing something delicious—whether it’s a special meal or a cozy drink—with someone I love is my favorite way to celebrate the season.

What are your favorite local spots?

I’ve fallen in love with a place called Coffee House Café & Goods. A few cast members and I often stop by for their Monday night book club to enjoy a drink and read together—it’s such a wonderful way to unwind at the end of the week. And of course, I’m a massive Whitey’s fan!

Thank you Sarah for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.