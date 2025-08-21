Interview: Ryan London Levin of AMERICAN GOLEM: THE KID CANN STORY at History Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ryan London Levin, the writer and creator behind American Golem: The Kid Cann Story, a new play that dives deep into a lesser-known piece of Minnesota history. Set in 1920s Minneapolis, the story follows the Blumenfelds, a Jewish family who flee persecution in Romania hoping for a better life in America—only to find themselves caught in the unrest of a city facing its own battles.

At the heart of the story is Isadore Blumenfeld, a young man who ends up entangled in the criminal underworld—not for power, but for protection. It’s a play about identity, survival, and the gray areas people move through when the system fails them. With dramaturgy by Jay Owen Eisenberg, American Golem reimagines a true story through a mythic, gritty lens.

The show premieres Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 pm, and tickets are available now.

How was the process of writing this play?

Something I found quite helpful when writing this piece was listening to the music of the era. His club on Hennepin Ave brought in some big jazz names to perform, including Cab Calloway and Sophie Tucker (Who you will see and hear in this piece.) There are these major moments in this show I like to believe have a bit of a dark parade feel to it, where we witness his life march towards this unsavory trajectory then having these almost concert like pauses that highlight a turning point or a core revelation. His story is tragic, timely and it hits something deep in the soul the way that Jazz of the prohibition era did. Cab Calloway's music has some dark, sexy and sometimes humorous undertones that really drive the pain, as well as the seduction of Isadore's criminal career. Through music I was able to find the marching heartbeat of the piece and always go back to it when I'm stuck.

Do you have a favorite moment in the play you can share?

I won't give anything away but there is one moment that really became the seed in which the whole play grew out of. When I was doing research and came upon this moment in his life, I knew I wanted to write about all the moments that led to it and the ripple of events that came after. It's quite personal and messy and I think it sets up some incredible questions the audience must face about Isadore. The climax of Act 1 will hopefully surprise folks the way it surprised me when I discovered it.

What does it mean to you to have this play premiere as a staged reading at the Raw Stages New Works Festival?

This is the first time I'm ever having my writing being read out loud for an audience, so it is both very exciting and terrifying. I've done plenty of things as an actor that pushes my vulnerability in very intense ways, this is a whole other level because it feels like I'm putting even more of my heart and soul out there in the line of fire. And yet, I think that’s what also makes it exciting. I'm constantly looking for ways to challenge myself as an artist and to do the thing that truly scares me, this will be a big learning experience but, in the end, a rewarding one.

What do you hope the audience takes away after seeing this work?

My hope is that folks don't necessarily pick a side but connect the dots on the issues these characters are facing in this complicated moment in Minnesota history. Obviously, I think we want to root for our protagonist but even the people we root for do things we vehemently disagree with. The major players in American Golem don't say or do the right thing constantly but I also believe their actions can be understood. Sometimes in a twisted way. The bigger picture is what shapes these characters’ decisions, shapes their humanity and their identity. I'm not asking for audiences to forgive Minnesota’s most notorious Gangster, but maybe they'll understand him and can apply him to now. Dear God, apply this story to now!

What are some of your favorite local spots?

If you're looking for great places to eat in St. Paul before the Raw Stages reading, you should go check out Mucci's on Randolph. Great drinks. Everything on their menu is great but they have a Fried Chicken Pizza that I am obsessed with along with softest, creamiest Tiramisu. Also, A-Side Public house just a block down has a fantastic smash burger, incredible dessert menu, and the best Espresso Martini that you'll want to drink two of before watching the reading of a new playwright. Outside of St. Paul, you must give Good Earth in Edina. Great soup, great sandwiches, great dessert, they always have amazing Lunch/dinner specials, but you must try the viral Go Green Lemonade!

Thank you Ryan for your time.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.