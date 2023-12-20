Interview: Nolan Almeida of PETER PAN at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Nolan Almeida

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

All-new production premiering at the Ordway

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including "I’m Flying," "I Gotta Crow," "I Won’t Grow Up," and "Neverland."

Peter Pan embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning—your entire family will be Hooked!

We chat with Nolan Almeida who plays Peter Pan in the touring production of Peter Pan.

What do you enjoy most about playing Peter Pan?

One of my favorite parts is getting to hear the kids in the audience every night. To know that we are bringing some level of joy and happiness to a kid’s life is something that I value very much.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song has to be “Neverland.” Aside from being a beautiful piece of music, it is a song that can mean so many different things to so many different people. It is filled with joy and hope and pure love that Peter has for this place. Something I’ve discovered is that every night “Neverland” means something a little different to me. Some nights it’s a memory from my childhood and some nights it’s the thought of home and friends and my dog Skippy.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I love it all. Every moment there is something new and interesting for me to explore as an actor. One of the most fun parts, however, is the flying. It’s like going on a rollercoaster every night.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production of Peter Pan

This is truly a show for all ages and I hope that everyone walks away with a sense of hope and joy. For kids, I hope the show will be a magical experience that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. For adults, I hope the show will spark their memory of what it is to be a kid.

Do you have any favorite local Minnesota spots? If not, what are you excited to explore while in town?

I’m not really sure yet! I’ve been mostly at the theatre but Minnesota has been my first experience with snow. I had never experienced snowfall before coming here and that has been a very magical experience for me.

Thank you Nolan for your time!

To catch Nolan in Peter Pan, please click the ticket link button below.