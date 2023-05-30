Interview: Natalie Weiss visits Minneapolis!

Natalie Weiss giving a masterclass for students

photo by Jared Fessler

Natalie Weiss gained an international following from her performance videos and popular YouTube web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs," which have collectively reached over 4 million views.

As a private vocal coach and master class teacher, she trains performers across the US and throughout the world. Her career has taken her to the UK, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Portugal, and Austria, where she has taught for many institutions including the Institute for Vocal Advancement, National Association of Teachers of Singing, and Vocology in Practice.

Natalie Weiss made a trip to Minneapolis and gave a few master classes at local schools.

We chat with Natalie about NW+, musical theater, and her visit to Minnesota!

You just launched your new content library streaming platform NW+, can you tell us more about that?

Sure! NW+ is my first ever subscription service program where I offer exclusive, never-before-seen content to members. It’s a continuously expanding library of videos that I’ve never published anywhere online before, and they include content of all sorts like extended private coaching’s, vocal breakthroughs, behind the scenes footage, master class moments, unreleased self-tapes and concert clips, Q&A's with industry professionals and much more! It’s a place where I can share more extended, personal content from my career and life with those who are really interested in learning more about me and the industry! You can join NW+ for $9.99/month or $99.99/year at natalieweissvoice.com/nwplus.

What is your top favorite musical?

Legally Blonde, Parade, Next To Normal, Dear Evan Hansen, Bright Star - oops - was I supposed to just pick 1? Haha! :)

Natalie Weiss working with a local student during her masterclass

photo by Jared Fessler

What is your top favorite musical song to listen to and sing?

My favorite musical theatre song to listen to is probably “Words Fail” from Dear Evan Hansen. Pasek and Paul’s music and lyrics are so catchy and emotive! And my top fav musical theatre song to perform is “With Him” by my incredibly talented friend, Joey Contreras.

Natalie Weiss working with a high school choir during her masterclass.

Photo by Jared Fessler

What are you looking forward to during your time here in Minneapolis?

I haven’t been back to Minneapolis in so long, and I’m so glad to be back, even for a short while. I’m excited to be catching up with an old best friend who I’ve missed so much, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to guest teach at the amazing schools here in the area. I love getting to meet all the incredible young talent we have in the country, and every state I get to work in I am more and more in awe of it!

Thank you Natalie for your time! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again!

For more information on Natalie Weiss, please visit her website