Interview: Matthew Rella of TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre

Matthew Rella

Photo by Emily Lambert (@emilylambertpics)

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

We chat with Matthew Rella who plays Max Van Horn in the US national tour of TOOTSIE currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

What do you enjoy most about playing Max Van Horn?

Max has this childlike excitement and wonder to him where he doesn’t get caught up in what people think. He just wants to do his best and be a better actor. And I really enjoy that aspect of playing him, where I can just be hopeful and full of joy. Also, the audience loves him and that makes playing him even more rewarding.

What is your favorite song in the show?

“There Was John” sung to perfection by the brilliant Ashley Alexandra.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

The entire apartment sequence in Act 2 is really great. There are so many parallel story lines that build throughout the show and I think the audience is waiting for them all to collide, and most of that collision happens during this sequence. And the audience usually loses their minds with laughter.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

Firstly, I hope they just have a nice night out at the theatre where they can laugh hysterically and enjoy themselves for 2 1/2 hours. It’s a nice escape from real life where we don’t laugh and feel joy enough. But a theme I hope they take away from the show is, there is no substitute for hard work and dedication. Shortcuts only take you so far, and usually hurt yourself or someone you care about in the process. Work hard, be genuine and lead with love. Good things will happen.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you are hoping to check out?

First time in Minnesota! I’m a huge baseball fan so I’m hoping to catch a Twins game (but go Yankees)

Thank you Matthew for your time! TOOTSIE is playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis now through June 25th. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

