Interview: Matthew Rella of TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre

This production runs now through June 25th

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at St Photo 2 Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at State Theater
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theater Latté Da Photo 3 Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Theater Latté Da
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Interview: Matthew Rella of TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre
Interview: Matthew Rella of TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre
Matthew Rella 
Photo by Emily Lambert (@emilylambertpics)

Call it “musical comedy heaven” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the most uproarious new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone. “Tootsie is it!”

We chat with Matthew Rella who plays Max Van Horn in the US national tour of TOOTSIE currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

What do you enjoy most about playing Max Van Horn

Max has this childlike excitement and wonder to him where he doesn’t get caught up in what people think. He just wants to do his best and be a better actor. And I really enjoy that aspect of playing him, where I can just be hopeful and full of joy. Also, the audience loves him and that makes playing him even more rewarding. 

What is your favorite song in the show?

“There Was John” sung to perfection by the brilliant Ashley Alexandra

What is your favorite moment in the show?

The entire apartment sequence in Act 2 is really great. There are so many parallel story lines that build throughout the show and I think the audience is waiting for them all to collide, and most of that collision happens during this sequence. And the audience usually loses their minds with laughter. 

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production? 

Firstly, I hope they just have a nice night out at the theatre where they can laugh hysterically and enjoy themselves for 2 1/2 hours. It’s a nice escape from real life where we don’t laugh and feel joy enough. But a theme I hope they take away from the show is, there is no substitute for hard work and dedication. Shortcuts only take you so far, and usually hurt yourself or someone you care about in the process. Work hard, be genuine and lead with love. Good things will happen. 

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you are hoping to check out?

First time in Minnesota! I’m a huge baseball fan so I’m hoping to catch a Twins game (but go Yankees)

Thank you Matthew for your time! TOOTSIE is playing at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis now through June 25th. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below. 



SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY


October 2023
December 2023
March 2024
April 2024
July 2024



RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Childrens Theatre Company in August Photo
HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to Children's Theatre Company in August

Children’s Theatre Company's 2023 Triple Threat production will be Head Over Heels (High School Edition). Featuring music and lyrics by The Go-Go’s, Head Over Heels was conceived by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), who also wrote the original book, and adapted by James Magruder (Triumph of Love).

2
Review: TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre

What did our critic think of TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre?

3
Andre Raphel To Lead The Minnesota Orchestra In A Performance Celebrating J Photo
Andre Raphel To Lead The Minnesota Orchestra In A Performance Celebrating Juneteenth, June 23

Conductor André Raphel marks Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of the last African Americans still enslaved inn Texas in 1865, conducting the Minnesota Orchestra in a program honoring the holiday, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8pm. 

4
Really Spicy Opera Returns To Twin Cities Performances With Showcase Of New Operas By Minn Photo
Really Spicy Opera Returns To Twin Cities Performances With Showcase Of New Operas By Minnesota Writers 

Minneapolis-based Really Spicy Opera returns to live, in-person performances this Sunday with a free concert of new opera excerpts by Minnesota writers at the Lake Harriet Bandshell.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Interview: Matthew Rella of TOOTSIE at Orpheum TheatreInterview: Matthew Rella of TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre
Review: TOOTSIE at Orpheum TheatreReview: TOOTSIE at Orpheum Theatre
Interview: Phillip Phillips of PHILLIP PHILLIPS - THE DRIFT BACK TOUR at Varsity TheaterInterview: Phillip Phillips of PHILLIP PHILLIPS - THE DRIFT BACK TOUR at Varsity Theater
Interview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at State TheaterInterview: Joe Jacobson and Mia Nelson, 2023 Minnesota Nominees for THE JIMMY AWARDS at State Theater

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Open Door Community Theatre (6/16-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin
Pantages Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Theatre 55 (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celtic Thunder Odyssey
State Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Around Minnesota
Minnehaha Pavillion (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You Can't Take It with You
Expressions Theater Co (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cat & Nat - Unfiltered Live
Pantages Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Performing Institute Of Minnesota (7/20-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You