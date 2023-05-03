Interview: Martha Johnson of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater Company

This production runs May 17-June 4, 2023

Martha Johnson
Photo by Rick Shiomi

ANTIGONE is an ancient Greek play by Sophokles that depicts Antigone's heroic public defiance of King Kreon's tyrannical rule. This ever relevant play explores themes of love, family, loyalty, and civil disobedience.

We chat with director Martha Johnson about this production.

Why is this play important to share with today's audience?

For me there are two powerful reasons to share Antigonick with today's audiences: First, this ancient story of Antigone resonates so vividly with our contemporary lives, as we view Antigone's fierce vision and courage to stand up to powers of dictatorship and misogyny, to political leaders who ignore with impunity all higher principles of love, respect, and decency. 2. With Antigonick, we experience Antigone's story in vibrant, drastically distilled, contemporary language, crafted by the brilliant translator and poet Anne Carson.

What is your favorite movement in this production?

Well, as director, my job is to create many favorite moments for the audience, and so we're working hard on that. But right now my favorite line in the play is when Antigone says to Kreon, the king of Thebes: "I am born for love, not hatred." Powerful.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

I hope they take away some vivid thoughts and feelings raised by our staging of Antigone's story, and I hope they take away a remembrance of the power and contemporary beauty of Carson's language as spoken and acted by our wonderful cast of actors.

What are your favorite local spots?

Restaurants: Prima, and It's Greek to Me.

Places: Woodlake Nature Center, Centennial Lakes, Bde Maka Ska

Thank you Martha for your time.

Thank you Martha for your time.




