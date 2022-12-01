Interview: Jason Geisinger of NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET PRESENTED BY TALMI ENTERTAINMENT at Orpheum Theatre

This Christmas bring the whole family back to a simpler time with Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! The internationally acclaimed Christmas tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to re-live your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry and magic of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at nutcracker.com.

We chat with cast member Jason Geisinger about this production.

Do you have a favorite moment in The Nutcracker?

It is definitely the final bow. When you stay in front of thousands of people who applaud you. These unbelievable feelings are happy and give a boost of energy.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing The Nutcracker?

I hope everyone takes what they actually need. We try to make a miracle on stage to let everybody live their own fairytale. And as we know it is different for every person.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here?

This is my 5th time here in Minneapolis but I've only seen the theatre. When on tour unfortunately we don't have time to see the city. But hopefully one day I'll walk down these streets.

Thank you Jason for your time! We look forward to The Nutcracker.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Talmi Entertainment