Interview: Jason Geisinger of NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET PRESENTED BY TALMI ENTERTAINMENT at Orpheum Theatre
This production is December 2nd - 3rd
This Christmas bring the whole family back to a simpler time with Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! The internationally acclaimed Christmas tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to re-live your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry and magic of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at nutcracker.com.
We chat with cast member Jason Geisinger about this production.
Do you have a favorite moment in The Nutcracker?
It is definitely the final bow. When you stay in front of thousands of people who applaud you. These unbelievable feelings are happy and give a boost of energy.
What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing The Nutcracker?
I hope everyone takes what they actually need. We try to make a miracle on stage to let everybody live their own fairytale. And as we know it is different for every person.
Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here?
This is my 5th time here in Minneapolis but I've only seen the theatre. When on tour unfortunately we don't have time to see the city. But hopefully one day I'll walk down these streets.
Thank you Jason for your time! We look forward to The Nutcracker.
For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.
Photo courtesy of Talmi Entertainment
From This Author - Jared Fessler
Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.
F... (read more about this author)
November 28, 2022
What did our critic think of RINALDO at Minnesota Opera?
Review: CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE at Orpheum Theater
November 26, 2022
What did our critic think of CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE at Orpheum Theater?
Interview: Christine Heesun Hwang of LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre
November 23, 2022
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.
Interview: Kyle Camay of STRIKING 12: THE NEW GROOVELILY MUSICAL at Minneapolis Musical Theater
November 20, 2022
On New Year's Eve, an over-worked and under-inspired single guy who's had enough of holiday cheer makes a resolution: to stay home and go to bed early. On another New Year's Eve, a continent away-and more than a century earlier-Hans Christian Andersen's Little Match Girl tries unsuccessfully to sell her matches in the snow.
Interview: Raehann Bryce-Davis of OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Ordway Concert Hall
November 17, 2022
'Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals.