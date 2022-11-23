Interview: Christine Heesun Hwang of LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "Les Mis for the 21st Century" (Huffington Post), "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph) and "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

We chat with Christine Heesun Hwang who plays Eponine about the production and her ties to Minnesota.

How does it feel to perform in your hometown on the Orpheum stage?

It feels great! One of my earliest memories in high school was getting to perform on the Orpheum for the Spotlight Showcase my freshman year.. and for me to get the chance to come back and revisit the stage and Twin Cities feels very full circle.

This isn't your first time working with Hennepin Theatre Trust - tell me about your Spotlight Education experiences as a student at Minnetonka High School.

Spotlight Education has been one of the greatest parts in my theatre journey and career. I was involved in the Spotlight Showcase each year of high school, and went on to receive honors such as the Triple Threat Best Actress in my junior year. I absolutely adore and admire the skill, support, and care that Spotlight Education has towards bettering the students (and the community!) through theatre arts. Their master classes, workshops, Q&As .. everything that they provide for their students and the arts education community in Minnesota is so incredible and life-changing for many.

Who are you excited for to come see the show?

This is probably predictable, but my family members and family friends! They have been the ones who have supported me the most in the arts, and I'm excited to finally get the chance to show them my work on stage in this beautiful show.

Any favorite spots or places you're hoping to check out while you're home?

MIA! Mandarin Kitchen! I definitely will go back to the Guthrie and check out that view, although I'm not sure how cold it'll be when we arrive..

Do you have a favorite song in Les Mis?

Oddly enough, both are ones I'm not in! "Do You Hear the People Sing?" or "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables". (I secretly want to be a tenor, if you can tell.)

Do you have a favorite moment in Les Mis?

So many, it's hard to choose. The Bishop & Valjean relationship always leaves me in tears, both in the beginning and at the end. Both soliloquies from Valjean and Javert, also.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

The story! The music! There is so much life in this musical, in this specific production, for a reason. I believe there is a greater need to tell a story that is about moving forward in the face of adversity, right now. This is also a story about love. This cast, crew, the entire company, cares deeply about telling this story and telling it well. I feel honored to be a part of such a dedicated, hard-working, supportive group of artists -- all of which shows in the performances we put on every night.

Thank you Christine for your time! We look forward to seeing you in Les Mis at the Orpheum Theater!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Headshot courtesy of Christine

Production Photo: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade